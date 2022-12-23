Christmas psychology: why does completing traditions feel so comforting?
- Lauren Geall
There’s a psychological reason why the traditions we turn to at Christmas feel so comforting.
Everyone has their own set of Christmas traditions they turn to every December.
Whether you like going for a walk on Christmas Day, wear matching pyjamas with your whole family or open some presents early on Christmas Eve, there’s something about completing the same activities year in, year out which makes the festive season feel extra special.
But why do these traditions – which are often forged entirely by accident – feel so comforting to complete? Is it just the fact that it’s Christmas that makes us feel extra jolly, or is there something about our psychology that makes these rituals feel so soothing?
According to chartered psychologist Catherine Hallissey, it’s all to do with the way that traditions link the present moment to positive memories of the past.
“Christmas traditions are comforting as they have the power to instantly evoke childhood memories of Christmases past,” she says. “It’s a simple way of connecting to your past and reaffirming your sense of identity and belonging to both your family and your community.”
Feeling connected to the past through these traditions also helps us to feel safe and secure, which adds to the soothing nature of the activities, Hallissey adds.
“Repeating the traditions and rituals of your childhood is a way of connecting to your past, reaffirming your connection to your family and of bringing your past into the future,” she says. “This creates feelings of safety and belonging which feel comforting and reassuring.
“Traditions are also a way to reaffirm values that are important to you, such as connection to family and friends, togetherness, thinking of others and giving back to your community.”
Of course, not everyone has a big bank of traditions they turn to every year – but that doesn’t mean you can’t reap the benefits of traditions if you’re yet to start.
Indeed, Hallissey explains, forging new traditions can be just as rewarding – as well as reassessing the ones you already have to make sure they suit you and what you want.
“Not everyone has happy childhood memories of Christmas, and not every tradition is worth continuing,” she says. “I highly recommend that you examine every tradition to see if it is a positive one for you. If not, let it go and replace it with one that is a better fit in your life.”
Hallissey continues: “The actual tradition is less important than the meaning you attach to it so only repeat traditions that reflect the type of Christmas experience you want to create. In this way, you can intentionally create the type of traditions that truly bring you comfort and happiness.”
While taking part in Christmas traditions may seem a little cheesy, it turns out there’s a reason why they make us feel so good – and that forging new traditions can be just as beneficial as the ones you already have.
With that in mind, why not try to introduce a new tradition this Christmas? It doesn’t have to be extravagant, but it could be the start of many happy memories over the years to come.
