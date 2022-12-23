Everyone has their own set of Christmas traditions they turn to every December.

Whether you like going for a walk on Christmas Day, wear matching pyjamas with your whole family or open some presents early on Christmas Eve, there’s something about completing the same activities year in, year out which makes the festive season feel extra special.

But why do these traditions – which are often forged entirely by accident – feel so comforting to complete? Is it just the fact that it’s Christmas that makes us feel extra jolly, or is there something about our psychology that makes these rituals feel so soothing?

According to chartered psychologist Catherine Hallissey, it’s all to do with the way that traditions link the present moment to positive memories of the past.