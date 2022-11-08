Time has a habit of seeming to speed up as we reach the final quarter of the year, and somehow Christmas is nearly upon us. The nights are getting longer, mince pies are on the supermarket shelves and the festive adverts are already trying to outdo each other in the heartwarming stakes whenever you switch on the TV.

Before we enter party season, with its influx of invitations, late nights, family commitments and steady flow of mulled wine, now is the perfect time to catch a breath and reset ahead of the festive period. Many of us will put pressure on ourselves as Christmas – whether that means sourcing the perfect presents, attending every event we can, dashing up and down the country to visit relatives or playing host. But by taking stock of your year so far in the coming weeks, and reflecting on what you might want to adjust, you’ll be laying the groundwork for a more relaxed holiday season.