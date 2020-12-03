How shopping on the high street became a beloved Christmas ritual

For anyone who’s worked or shopped on the high street – which, I’m guessing, is most people reading this – it’s also an emotional and a personal blow. And, at this time of the year, it’s just so sad to think of Christmas without a high street.

Ever since I was old enough to catch the bus and spend my pot-washer wage on presents for people, I’ve loved the annual ritual of Christmas shopping in town. I always stop off at Starbucks for a hot chocolate (of course I want whipped cream on that!), I always end up buying a gift that suits my interests rather than those of the person I’m buying it for, and choosing which wrapping paper to go for is like creating my own personal brand. And I love it all. Even when I worked in several high street stores before and during university, I thrived on the buzz of it all.

I’d go as far to say that shopping on the high street and questioning all my choices on the bus home is one of my favourite things about Christmas. That’s why I won’t let the pandemic stop me from doing it this year. Sure, we need to adhere to social distancing and sanitising hands at every turn, but it’s totally worth it.

And I’m not the only one with a strong stance on this…