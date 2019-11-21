The Stylist team reveal the Christmas toys they wanted most as kids

It’s a universal truth that Christmas is not as magical as an adult. Yes, you get time off work (if you’re lucky) and can quaff wine and cheese for breakfast without judgment, but nothing quite compares to the months-long excitement of counting down to the big day as a kid.

You’d get your Christmas list written early, but in pencil because you weren’t an idiot. Before waking your parents up at 4am to see if Father Christmas had come good.

With that in mind, we asked the Stylist team to share the Christmas toy they wanted most – and, more importantly, whether they found it under their tree.