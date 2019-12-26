From hanging striped stockings above the fireplace and putting a penny in the Christmas puddings, to leaving a glass of milk, a carrot and a mince pie out for Santa, every family has their own festive traditions that have carried across the generations. But whatever your favourite Yuletide rituals, you can be sure that many of them originated in countries far and wide across the world. Did you know, for example, that the Christmas tree became popular in the 1840s after Prince Albert brought the German tradition back to Windsor Castle?

Even as we continue with our time-honoured traditions, Christmas is a great time to begin creating new memories. And with festive customs ranging greatly around the globe, from hot porridge with hidden surprises, to eating Christmas dinner when the first star appears, there’s no shortage of inspiration. So, if you’re curious about how other cultures mark the holiday season, or simply fancy adding something a little different to your annual celebrations, get inspired with these captivating Christmas traditions from around the world.