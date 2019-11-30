Millennials are buying more Christmas trees than ever for the most millennial reason

By now, we know that we should never underestimate Instagram.

We know that it has special powers that can magically convince us to do things we might not usually do, whether that’s working out when we can’t be bothered or getting up early to see a sunrise.

Christmas is no exception, it seems, much to the delight of Christmas tree sellers who have experienced an unprecedented surge in tree sales, and social media-savvy millennials are leading the trend.

Last year in the US, vendors sold 20% (5.4 million) more real trees and 12% (2.5 million) more artificial trees than in 2017, according to a new report by the US National Christmas Tree Association. What’s more, industry insiders says this festive season is shaping up to be just as jolly.