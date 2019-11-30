Millennials are buying more Christmas trees than ever for the most millennial reason
- Jessica Rapana
Christmas tree sales are on the rise, and industry insiders think social media-savvy millennials are behind the trend.
By now, we know that we should never underestimate Instagram.
We know that it has special powers that can magically convince us to do things we might not usually do, whether that’s working out when we can’t be bothered or getting up early to see a sunrise.
Christmas is no exception, it seems, much to the delight of Christmas tree sellers who have experienced an unprecedented surge in tree sales, and social media-savvy millennials are leading the trend.
Last year in the US, vendors sold 20% (5.4 million) more real trees and 12% (2.5 million) more artificial trees than in 2017, according to a new report by the US National Christmas Tree Association. What’s more, industry insiders says this festive season is shaping up to be just as jolly.
Dough Hundley, an NCTA spokesman, said most of the purchases were being made by millennials who were “settling down” and “turning to real trees to build their own family traditions,” Hundley told CNN. “We’ve been looking at that demographic for some time and expecting this to happen.”
Jami Warner from the American Christmas Tree Association, the body for artificial tree producers, agreed millennials were leading demand, noting that his members were experiencing a similar spike.
This was also, at least in part, down to improving economic conditions as sales had been climbing since the beginning of the recession in 2008, when budgets were tight, he said. Now, in better economic times, many people were buying more than one tree to deck out their homes for the holidays, he said.
Vice President of Demographics and Behavioural Insight for the National Association of Realtors Jessica Lautz said while millennials were less likely to own their own homes or conform to traditional nuclear families than previous generations, their social media habits were the likely catalyst for the festive spirit.
“It’s not a stretch to me that they would want a Christmas tree to put up on Instagram for themselves or their families,” she said.
She might be onto something too, with hashtags like #christmastree collecting more than 20 million posts and #christmas more than 130 million posts – not exactly something our parents were thinking about when they were picking out the perfect fir and colour coordinating decorations.
Social media can sometimes get a bad wrap.
However, if it can inspire us to do positive things, such as fitting in a workout, seizing a sunrise or carving out special holiday traditions to shared with loved ones, then hey, maybe it’s not so bad after all.
Images: Getty, Eugenia Vysochyna/Unsplash