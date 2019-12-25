The turkey’s in the oven, the Buck’s Fizz is flowing, and there’s a mountain of presents under the Christmas tree waiting to be opened. But while Christmas might be a time of merriment for most of us, it’s business as usual for the dedicated staff of the NHS.

As we spend quality time with our families over the festive season, there’s never a better time to spare a thought for the hardworking nurses, doctors, ambulance staff and care home workers who are diligently providing professional care to patients in need this Christmas.

This year, the good people of Twitter have turned out in their droves to show that they haven’t been forgotten, sharing messages of love and support for the 400,000 members of the NHS staff who will be putting their celebrations on hold to care for others in hospital. Scroll down to see some of the heartwarming messages from both patients and staff that have captured the imagination across the country…