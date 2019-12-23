When’s it on?

Corrie is also on the small screen all three of the big festive days (clashing with Eastenders on Christmas Eve which may lead to family warfare).

Christmas Eve – 8.30pm, ITV

Christmas Day – 8pm, ITV (1 hour)

Boxing Day – 8pm, ITV

What’s happening?

Writers have clearly been keeping their perennial viewers in mind for this year’s festivities, as we only need to focus on one big plot this Christmas: Derek and Gary’s big showdown.

It all kicks off when Gary locks Derek in a furniture store overnight. Sounds like a situation rife with humorous potential, right? Wrong. Derek and Gary have history, see: the former used to owe money to Gary (he’s a loan shark nowadays, apparently), double-crossed him when it came to taking over Underworld (the knicker factory, yes), and then made a move on Big G’s ex-girlfriend, Izzy.

Essentially, these two do not get along. At all. So, when Gary locks Derek in a furniture store, he isn’t trying to be funny: he’s trying to screw his rival over… and he does. Royally. Derek misses his flight to Florida with his children, receives a furious text from his estranged wife, and is left distraught, fearing he has lost his family forever.

Elsewhere, Fiz (we all remember and love Fiz, don’t we?) drops an antique gun off at the shop. Uh-oh. Gary, realising the firearm is still live, stores it in the filing cabinet for safekeeping… but then the gun, along with all its ammunition, goes missing. While everyone watching at home is guaranteed to put two and two together, Gary wastes no time in accusing Ali of stealing the gun when he bumps into him outside The Rovers. He soon realises his mistake, though, when a drunken Derek storms into the pub firing a gun.

Shots are fired, resulting in Gary running for his life through Winter Wonderland with Derek in hot pursuit. And, while it may seem definite that one or both will be killed, producers have hinted that anyone could get caught in the crossfire, which doesn’t bode well for characters frequenting the pub/their local festive fairground on the 25 December.

Speaking to The Sun, Craig Els (who plays Derek) has said: “He just wants to scare Gary, he wants to see Gary as scared as Gary has made him feel and for once have the upper hand. What he doesn’t anticipate is how far it could go and that’s the tragic twist.

“It isn’t a plot by him to go on the rampage on the street and kill anyone, he is not an evil man. He was once a powerful man and he has had all that power taken away from him by the one man who has now taken the most precious thing away from him.

“He has been pushed, he is broken and wild, but he is not evil, there is no malicious intent there is no premeditation he is not Pat Phelan or Richard Hillman, he is an accidental gunman, an accidental villain. Things snowball out of his control and he is devastated by what he ends up doing.”