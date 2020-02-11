Cinderella: everything we know about the musical remake of the Disney classic
- Jessica Rapana
Disney’s classic 1950 animated film is getting another modern makeover, and the cast is too good to be true. Here’s what you need to know about the new Cinderella film.
If you, like us, you have waiting for Billy Porter to finally get the fairytale role he deserves – guess what? Dreams do come true.
Porter has been named among a cast who will join new telling of Cinderella. According to Deadline, Porter will play the Fairy Godmother.
Sony announced last year that it was teaming up with James Corden, who is creating a new take on the classic rags-to-riches fairytale with a musical element, and Pitch Perfect writer Kay Cannon who will direct the film.
Here’s what we know about the new film adaptation so far.
Who is in the cast of the new Cinderella?
Billy Porter as Fairy Godmother
Billy Porter has become as famous for his theatrical red carpet looks as his theatre acting. Most recently, he is best known for his Emmy-winning performance as Pray Tell on Pose. As far as fairy godmothers go, we couldn’t think of anyone more fabulous.
Camila Cabello as Cinderella
Camila Cabello was previously a member of girl group Fifth Harmony after appearing on The X Factor in 2012. She will make her film acting debut in Cinderella as the film’s heroine.
Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice
Minnie Driver is an actor and singer-songwriter best known for her role in Good Will Hunting. The Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winner will play Queen Beatrice. This is not her first fairy tale – Driver played a household fairy in Ella Enchanted, alongside Anne Hathaway.
Pierce Brosnan as King
As anyone who has seen Mamma Mia! and Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again can attest to, the former 007 actor is not afraid to partake in a musical. He has been cast as the King and father to Prince Robert.
Idina Menzel as Evil Stepmother
Idina Menzel is an Tony Award-winning actor, singer, and the voice of Elsa in Frozen. She first rose to prominence in the Broadway musical Rent, and played Nancy Tremaine in the 2007 Disney film Enchanted. She will play Cinderella’s evil stepmother, Evelyn.
Missy Elliott as Town Crier
Missy Elliott is best known for her music as a rapper, singer, songwriter and producer. She also had a small cameo playing herself in the film Honey, starring Jessica Alba. Elliott is reportedly “in talks” to play the Town Crier.
James Corden as Mouse Footman
Aside from penning the new script, The Late Late Show host will also play one of the three mouse footmen on-screen. Corden has appeared in a number of musicals, most recently in Cats. In 2012, he starred as the Baker in the Disney film adaptation Into The Woods.
John Mulaney as Mouse Footman
John Mulaney, a comedian, actor writer and producer best known for his work as a writer on Saturday Night Live, will also play a mouse footman.
Romesh Ranganathan as Mouse Footman
Stand-up comedian and actor Romesh Ranganathan, who was nominated for Best Newcomer at the 2013 Edinburgh Comedy Awards, and has appeared on numerous comedy panel shows, will play a mouse footman.
Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert
Hollywood newcomer Nicholas Galitzine will play Cinderella’s love interest. The British actor stars alongside Uma Thurman in Netflix’s sci-fi series Chambers, and made his film debut in The Beat Beneath My Feet as a geeky kid being coached through a music competition by a washed-up rockstar.
What is the new Cinderella about?
The film is a musical comedy that reimagines the traditional Cinderella story centered around an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world allows.
While the new plot remains under wraps, The Hollywood Reporter reports it will be “a modern reimagining of the traditional of the orphaned girl with an evil stepmother, with a musical bent thrown in for good measure”.
Is there a trailer for Cinderella?
Not yet!
It’s still early days, meaning there is no word just yet about when we can expect a trailer.
When will Cinderella be released?
Again, no word yet – watch this space!
