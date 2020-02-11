If you, like us, you have waiting for Billy Porter to finally get the fairytale role he deserves – guess what? Dreams do come true.

Porter has been named among a cast who will join new telling of Cinderella. According to Deadline, Porter will play the Fairy Godmother.

Sony announced last year that it was teaming up with James Corden, who is creating a new take on the classic rags-to-riches fairytale with a musical element, and Pitch Perfect writer Kay Cannon who will direct the film.