Cinderella: everything we know about the musical remake of the Disney classic

Jessica Rapana
Disney’s classic 1950 animated film is getting another modern makeover, and the cast is too good to be true. Here’s what you need to know about the new Cinderella film.

If you, like us, you have waiting for Billy Porter to finally get the fairytale role he deserves – guess what? Dreams do come true.

Porter has been named among a cast who will join new telling of Cinderella. According to Deadline, Porter will play the Fairy Godmother.

Sony announced last year that it was teaming up with James Corden, who is creating a new take on the classic rags-to-riches fairytale with a musical element, and Pitch Perfect writer Kay Cannon who will direct the film.

Understanding the powerful statement hidden inside Billy Porter’s Tony Awards dress

Here’s what we know about the new film adaptation so far.

Who is in the cast of the new Cinderella?

  • Billy Porter as Fairy Godmother

    Best Oscars dresses: Billy Porter in Christian Siriano

    Cinderella remake: Billy Porter will play Fairy Godmother

    Billy Porter has become as famous for his theatrical red carpet looks as his theatre acting. Most recently, he is best known for his Emmy-winning performance as Pray Tell on Pose. As far as fairy godmothers go, we couldn’t think of anyone more fabulous.

  • Camila Cabello as Cinderella

    Cinderella remake: Camila Cabello will play Cinderella

    Camila Cabello was previously a member of girl group Fifth Harmony after appearing on The X Factor in 2012. She will make her film acting debut in Cinderella as the film’s heroine.

  • Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice

    Minnie Driver attends the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Dolittle" at Regency Village Theatre on January 11, 2020 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

    Cinderella remake: Minnie Driver will play Queen Beatrice

    Minnie Driver is an actor and singer-songwriter best known for her role in Good Will Hunting. The Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winner will play Queen Beatrice. This is not her first fairy tale – Driver played a household fairy in Ella Enchanted, alongside Anne Hathaway.

  • Pierce Brosnan as King

    Cinderella remake: Pierce Brosnan will play King

    As anyone who has seen Mamma Mia! and Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again can attest to, the former 007 actor is not afraid to partake in a musical. He has been cast as the King and father to Prince Robert. 

  • Idina Menzel as Evil Stepmother

    Cinderella remake: Idina Menzel will play Evil Stepmother

    Idina Menzel is an Tony Award-winning actor, singer, and the voice of Elsa in Frozen. She first rose to prominence in the Broadway musical Rent, and played Nancy Tremaine in the 2007 Disney film Enchanted. She will play Cinderella’s evil stepmother, Evelyn.

  • Missy Elliott as Town Crier

    Cinderella remake: Missy Elliot will play Town Crier

    Missy Elliott is best known for her music as a rapper, singer, songwriter and producer. She also had a small cameo playing herself in the film Honey, starring Jessica Alba. Elliott is reportedly “in talks” to play the Town Crier.

  • James Corden as Mouse Footman

    James Corden fat shaming

    Cinderella remake: James Corden will play Mouse Footman

    Aside from penning the new script, The Late Late Show host will also play one of the three mouse footmen on-screen. Corden has appeared in a number of musicals, most recently in Cats. In 2012, he starred as the Baker in the Disney film adaptation Into The Woods.

  • John Mulaney as Mouse Footman

    Cinderella remake: John Mulaney will play Mouse Footman

    John Mulaney, a comedian, actor writer and producer best known for his work as a writer on Saturday Night Live, will also play a mouse footman.

  • Romesh Ranganathan as Mouse Footman

    Cinderella remake: Romesh Ranganathan will play Mouse Footman

    Stand-up comedian and actor Romesh Ranganathan, who was nominated for Best Newcomer at the 2013 Edinburgh Comedy Awards, and has appeared on numerous comedy panel shows, will play a mouse footman.

  • Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert

    Cinderella remake: Nicholas Galitzine will play Prince Robert

    Hollywood newcomer Nicholas Galitzine will play Cinderella’s love interest. The British actor stars alongside Uma Thurman in Netflix’s sci-fi series Chambers, and made his film debut in The Beat Beneath My Feet as a geeky kid being coached through a music competition by a washed-up rockstar.

What is the new Cinderella about?

The film is a musical comedy that reimagines the traditional Cinderella story centered around an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world allows.

While the new plot remains under wraps, The Hollywood Reporter reports it will be “a modern reimagining of the traditional of the orphaned girl with an evil stepmother, with a musical bent thrown in for good measure”.

Is there a trailer for Cinderella?

Not yet! 

It’s still early days, meaning there is no word just yet about when we can expect a trailer.

When will Cinderella be released?

Again, no word yet – watch this space!

Images: Getty

Jessica Rapana

Jessica Rapana is a journalist based in London, and enjoys writing across all areas of women's lifestyle content. She is especially fond of news, health, entertainment and travel content, and drinks coffee like a Gilmore Girl.

