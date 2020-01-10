Cinderella musical coming to the West End written by Emerald Fennell
Megan Murray
- Published
Cinderella is being transformed into a modern musical for the stage, as you’ve never seen it before.
We have to admit, we have a certain soft spot for fairytales. The drama, the fabulous outfits, the magic; it all enchanted us as little girls.
But as much as a love for Disney classics like The Little Mermaid and Sleeping Beauty is ingrained in us, as adults we’ve been disappointed by the revelation that these stories often don’t have the best feminist credentials.
That could all be about to change, though, with the exciting news that much-loved classic Cinderella is about to be reinvented – this time for the stage, and with a brand-new modern twist.
As if this wasn’t dreamy enough, the best part is that Killing Eve writer, and woman of the moment, Emerald Fennell is comprising the script which will be based on an original idea developed by herself.
The production will be a complete reinvention of the fairytale and feature a new score from award-winning composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics from David Zippel, who has fittingly worked on Disney’s Hercules and Mulan, both of which received Oscar nominations.
Speaking about the project Andrew Lloyd Webber said: “I have long wanted to write my own version of Cinderella but could never find a take on the classic story that really grabbed me. Emerald Fennell has written something truly exciting and original, and the moment I read her outline I knew I’d found my latest collaborator. I’m very pleased to be working with David Zippel, a hugely witty lyricist, once again.
“I’m also excited to be reunited with Laurence and JoAnn, who I loved creating School of Rock with and who delivered a knock out Joseph last Summer at The London Palladium, where it rightfully returns in June.”
The show is set to appear in the Gillian Lynne Theatre in London’s West End, with first performances hopefully starting in September 2020.
More details on the cast and creative team are soon to follow, and we’ll keep you updated!
Images: Disney / Getty