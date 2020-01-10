That could all be about to change, though, with the exciting news that much-loved classic Cinderella is about to be reinvented – this time for the stage, and with a brand-new modern twist.

As if this wasn’t dreamy enough, the best part is that Killing Eve writer, and woman of the moment, Emerald Fennell is comprising the script which will be based on an original idea developed by herself.

The production will be a complete reinvention of the fairytale and feature a new score from award-winning composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics from David Zippel, who has fittingly worked on Disney’s Hercules and Mulan, both of which received Oscar nominations.