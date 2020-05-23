Nearly ten weeks ago, people around the UK stood on their doorsteps at 8pm for a national round of applause.

Clap for carers was our way of thanking NHS and key workers for risking their lives to help us get through the coronavirus pandemic. It was an emotional moment, which ended in tears of gratitude and hope for many, and we’ve continued to do it every week since.

But the woman who first organised the clap is now calling for next’s week’s to be the last one.