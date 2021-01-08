That’s why, when it was announced the weekly event would return this week and renamed Clap For Heroes, a lot of people weren’t sure if it was a good idea. We’ve seen how much pressure hospitals are under as case numbers continue to soar, and clapping doesn’t feel like the right way of acknowledging that right now. The low turnout on doorsteps last night (7 January) perhaps proved this.

NHS staff took to Twitter to explain exactly why they’d prefer people not to clap in the second wave.