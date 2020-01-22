Country music has an equal play issue. You know it, I know it, Kacey Musgraves knows it.

The industry’s glaring gender gap was recently thrust under the microscope when Michigan radio station 98 FM KCQ tweeted a now-deleted statement, claiming it “cannot play two females back to back”, much to the outrage of several country music singers, and women everywhere.

Musgraves retweeted the original statement, writing: “Smells like white male bullshit and why LONG ago I decided they cannot stop me.” In a later tweet, the Grammy Award-winning artist added: “And yet, they can play 18 dudes who sound exactly the same back to back. Makes total sense.”