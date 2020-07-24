There’s something about a beautiful book that inspires us to make it our own. Whether it’s a gift to a friend who we’re sure would love it as much as we do or because its cover matches our living room’s colour palette, an aesthetically pleasing tome is hard to leave in the shop.

Of course, we haven’t been doing much shopping lately with the highstreet closed in the wake of the pandemic and the shops that have opened enforcing a cap on customers, it’s probably been a while since you’ve nosied around a gorgeous interiors store.

Behold, here we’ve picked out 11 stunning coffee table books which would make the perfect finishing touch to your decor set-up and are simply too pretty not to own.