11 beautiful coffee table books we think you’re going to want to make your own.
There’s something about a beautiful book that inspires us to make it our own. Whether it’s a gift to a friend who we’re sure would love it as much as we do or because its cover matches our living room’s colour palette, an aesthetically pleasing tome is hard to leave in the shop.
Of course, we haven’t been doing much shopping lately with the highstreet closed in the wake of the pandemic and the shops that have opened enforcing a cap on customers, it’s probably been a while since you’ve nosied around a gorgeous interiors store.
Behold, here we’ve picked out 11 stunning coffee table books which would make the perfect finishing touch to your decor set-up and are simply too pretty not to own.
Palm Beach
ASSOULINE is the place to shop if you’re looking for a stand-out coffee table book, and this brightly coloured number by Aerin Lauder is a must-buy.
Inside its pages you’ll find a guided tour of everything Florida’s Palm Beach has to offer, from elite shopping districts to scenic walkways.
Plant Society: Create An Indoor Oasis For Your Urban Space By Jason Chongue
We love the calming blue hue of this botanically-themed tome, and the pale yellow typography written across the front.
If you’re an avid indoor gardener, this beautiful book will school you on everything you need to know to keep your leafy friends happy.
Shop Plant Society: Create An Indoor Oasis For Your Urban Space By Jason Chongue at Urban Outfitters, £15
The Monocle Guide To Better Living
Could this book be the key to unlocking a better quality of life? Well, you’ll have to read it to find out.
Over 400 pages it explores how to live well across the themes of city, culture, travel, food, and work, while discussing topics such as which cities offer the best quality of life and how to create your own business.
Shop The Monocle Guide To Better Living by Andrew Tuck (editor of compilation), Santiago Rodríguez Tarditi (editor of compilation) at Blackwell’s, £40
The Borough Market Cookbook
Borough Market is adored for its eclectic mix of quality food, with cuisines from all over the globe.
With this weighty cookbook, you can recreate the magic at one of London’s most bustling food events, and it will look great in your kitchen (or on your coffee table), too.
Shop The Borough Market Cookbook by Borough Market with Ed Smith at Anthropologie, £25
Seats Of London: A Field Guide To London Transport Moquette Patterns
We love the randomness of this book’s topic, which only adds to its brilliant eccentricity.
This colourful guide will take you through the different patterns we see on the carpet-like seat coverings all over the London underground. You’d be surprised how much there is to learn!
Shop Seats Of London: A Field Guide To London Transport Moquette Patterns by Andrew Martin, £12.99
Wreaths
Learn how to create floral wreaths, experimenting with colour, foliage, texture and architectural forms through 20 designs in this chic book.
It will take you further than the traditional shapes you’re used to, equipping you with the know-how to create impressive statement pieces, tropical and dried wreaths, as well as beautiful garlands and even a late summer chandelier.
Shop Wreaths by Katie Smyth and Terri Chandler at Anthropologie, £16.99
Greco Disco The Art And Design Of Luke Edward Hall
Designer and artist Luke Edward Hall gives you a glimpse into his colourful, magical, Grecian-inspired world in an extended portfolio of his work.
Fans will adore this mash up of his muses, inspirations and works. It’s a visual feast.
Shop Greco Disco The Art And Design Of Luke Edward Hall by Luke Edward Hall at Blackwell’s, £45
Morning Noon Night
We’d all love a little bit of Soho House to make our own, and with this achingly cool book, you can.
Morning Noon Night takes readers behind the scenes at the brand’s venues, covering interior design, food and drink through impactful insights from experts and suppliers.
Botticelli Reimagined
Italian painter Sandro Botticelli is recognised as one of the greatest artists of all time, most famed for his work Birth of Venus. But although you could probably spot this iconic painting a mile off, much about him and his life is unknown and lost in the past.
Botticelli Reimagined explores how his work has lasted lifetimes, what makes him a pop icon and why we’re still obsessed with this painting in particular.
Shop Botticelli Reimagined by Mark Evans and Stefan Weppelmann, £40
Warhol on Basquiat
Told through Warhol’s words and pictures, Warhol on Basquiat lets readers into the complex emotional relationship between renowned modern artists Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat.
It features hundreds of previously unpublished photographs, excerpts from the Andy Warhol Diaries and selected examples of their collaborative works.
Shop Warhol on Basquiat edited by Micheal Dayton Hermann at Liberty London, £50
Petal
This book is so undeniably pretty that it was bound to get a spot in our round-up of beautiful coffee table books.
Inside you’ll find even more visual wonders, as you learn about flowers through colourful illustrations.
Shop Petal by Adriana Picker and Nina Rousseau at Anthropologie, £27
Images: Unsplash / courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.