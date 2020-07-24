Stylish coffee table books on art, interiors, travel and food

Posted by for Life

11 beautiful coffee table books we think you’re going to want to make your own. 

There’s something about a beautiful book that inspires us to make it our own. Whether it’s a gift to a friend who we’re sure would love it as much as we do or because its cover matches our living room’s colour palette, an aesthetically pleasing tome is hard to leave in the shop.

Of course, we haven’t been doing much shopping lately with the highstreet closed in the wake of the pandemic and the shops that have opened enforcing a cap on customers, it’s probably been a while since you’ve nosied around a gorgeous interiors store.

Behold, here we’ve picked out 11 stunning coffee table books which would make the perfect finishing touch to your decor set-up and are simply too pretty not to own. 

From food and travel to fashion and flowers, these eye-catching books need to be yours.

  • Seats Of London: A Field Guide To London Transport Moquette Patterns

    We love the randomness of this book’s topic, which only adds to its brilliant eccentricity. 

    This colourful guide will take you through the different patterns we see on the carpet-like seat coverings all over the London underground. You’d be surprised how much there is to learn!

    Shop Seats Of London: A Field Guide To London Transport Moquette Patterns by Andrew Martin, £12.99

    Buy now

  • Wreaths

    Learn how to create floral wreaths, experimenting with colour, foliage, texture and architectural forms through 20 designs in this chic book.

    It will take you further than the traditional shapes you’re used to, equipping you with the know-how to create impressive statement pieces, tropical and dried wreaths, as well as beautiful garlands and even a late summer chandelier.

    Shop Wreaths by Katie Smyth and Terri Chandler at Anthropologie, £16.99

    Buy now

  • Greco Disco The Art And Design Of Luke Edward Hall

    Designer and artist Luke Edward Hall gives you a glimpse into his colourful, magical, Grecian-inspired world in an extended portfolio of his work. 

    Fans will adore this mash up of his muses, inspirations and works. It’s a visual feast. 

    Shop Greco Disco The Art And Design Of Luke Edward Hall by Luke Edward Hall at Blackwell’s, £45

    Buy now

  • Morning Noon Night

    We’d all love a little bit of Soho House to make our own, and with this achingly cool book, you can.

    Morning Noon Night takes readers behind the scenes at the brand’s venues, covering interior design, food and drink through impactful insights from experts and suppliers.

    Shop Morning Noon Night at Soho House, £30

    Buy now

  • Botticelli Reimagined

    Italian painter Sandro Botticelli is recognised as one of the greatest artists of all time, most famed for his work Birth of Venus. But although you could probably spot this iconic painting a mile off, much about him and his life is unknown and lost in the past.

    Botticelli Reimagined explores how his work has lasted lifetimes, what makes him a pop icon and why we’re still obsessed with this painting in particular.

    Shop Botticelli Reimagined by Mark Evans and Stefan Weppelmann, £40

    Buy now

Images: Unsplash / courtesy of brands

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.

