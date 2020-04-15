Why we’re seeking solace in our favourite classic TV shows during lockdown

It happened like clockwork. Boris Johnson had just announced that the country was going under lockdown. My family had sat in silence for a little bit, comprehending what had just happened. I felt that familiar feeling of anxiety creeping into my chest. And so I did the only thing I could imagine – I switched on Gilmore Girls.

I know, I know – it sounds silly. But in that moment of chaos, when everything felt so out of my control, the predictability of my favourite TV show was just what I needed. Sitting down with Lorelai and Rory and escaping to Stars Hollow for a few hours took my mind off of all the massive, history-defining stuff going on outside my bedroom window.

And I’m not the only one seeking solace in my favourite TV moments right now. I’ve had plenty of conversations with friends, family members and colleagues about how they’re rewatching Friends for the 96th time or bingeing whole series of Sex And The City to get them through empty weekends.