Psychologists have said that watching certain TV shows can help us to feel calm in an increasingly anxious world.

The coronavirus pandemic has, understandably, left many of us feeling anxious – particularly as, in a bid to slow the Covid-19 curve, many across the world are in lockdown mode. It makes sense, then, that Netflix and Amazon Prime have reported a surge in viewing figures: we’re all indoors, we all have extra time to kill, and we’re all bored. However, it seems there’s much more to it than just that – especially when you consider the fact that we’re all binge-watching TV classics, such as Friends and Gilmore Girls.

Indeed, Krystine Batcho, a licensed psychologist and a professor at Le Moyne College in Syracuse, New York who researches nostalgia, has pointed out that watching our favorite old TV shows satisfies our “nostalgic need” and packs real emotional benefits.

“When people are stressed, or anxious, or feeling out of control, nostalgia helps calm them down. It’s comforting. It’s analogous to a hug from your mom or dad or being cuddled,” Batcho told TODAY. “It’s harkening back to what we might, even erroneously, perceive as a simpler time in our life with fewer responsibilities and obligations and fewer worries.” With that thought in mind, then, we decided to share our ultimate comfort TV picks, in order to help steer you towards a soul-soothing watch. You can thank us later. The Vicar of Dibley

Hollie Richardson says: “I remember watching The Vicar of Dibley as a kid with my mum and brothers on a Sunday night with our sandwiches, crisps, cake and cups of tea. I barely knew what was going on but we would all be laughing. So now it brings me that nostalgic comfort that I need and it is SO, SO, SO FUNNY.” Gilmore Girls Helen Bownass says: “Whenever I need to distract myself from the impending doom I keep feeling, I put on an episode of Gilmore Girls. I’ve been working through the show – which I have never watched before – over the last few weeks. It’s about a mother and a daughter who live in a lovely town, and drink lovely coffee and have lovely chats and just really enjoy each other’s company. I also didn’t realise when I started it that there are hours and hours of this show, which is handy. I’m very happy with past me’s decision not to watch it.” The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air

Jazmin Kopotsha says: “I’m a sucker for a 20-minute TV show because it means I can power through seasons more efficiently when I’m in one of those all-or-nothing moods. But Fresh Prince has long been a safety net of mine because… well, why wouldn’t it be? Young Will Smith in his prime, excellent outfit inspo from all of the Banks women and the warm embrace of a nostalgia that doesn’t feel that long ago is the perfect pick-me-up recipe.” Location Location Location Caroline Carpenter says: “I don’t know if it’s the gentle banter between Kirsty and Phil, or the aspirational nature of being able to consider buying property I could never afford IRL, but old episodes of Location Location Location are proper comfort-watching material for me.” Friends

Alyss Bowen says: “I’ve seen it a million times like the rest of the world, and I’m sure I’ll see it a million times more (also like the rest of the world), but nothing brings me more joy than sitting down with a blanket and an episode of Friends. I laugh, cry, recite all the lines and it’s great all round.”

The Simpsons Lara Faye says: “The cartoon that ruled my childhood, I’m still as obsessed with The Simpsons now as when I was seven years old. Whenever I need to get out of a funk, four episodes and a pizza (arguably, optional) is my instant good-mood tonic. Not only does binge watching the first few seasons serve some seriously comforting childhood nostalgia, but if you haven’t revisited since the 90s you’ll finally get the references that went over your head the first time around.” Frasier Kayleigh Dray says: “From the jazz intro, to Kelsey Grammer’s melodic voice, everything about Frasier screams ‘comfort food TV’. Every single one of the show’s core characters is perfect, their relationships feel incredibly real, and I’ve fallen in love with them all over again. During this Covid-19 situation, I’ve been steadily working my way through the entire series and I have genuinely laughed out loud so many times. I’ve cried, too, but the good kind of crying: the happy kind, you know? It’s just… watch it. Rewatch it. You will not regret it.” The Office US

Sarah Biddlecombe says: “My ultimate comfort watch is, without a doubt, The Office. I’ve watched the entire series so many times I can literally quote it word for word, and there is something immensely soothing in always knowing exactly what will happen next… especially when things in the real world are so uncertain.” Ru Paul’s Drag Race Hanna Ibraheem says: “I can always rely on RuPaul’s Drag Race to perk me up. The challenges are comedic gold, the runways are STUN-NING, the Queens are all hilarious in their own unique way and the lip sync battles are always epic. Just google ‘Sasha Velour So Emotional’ and thank me later.” Sex & The City

Felicity Thistlethwaite says: “I love Sex & The City. I watched all of season three on my lockdown birthday!”

Gavin & Stacey Tom Gormer says: “When life is generally rubbish, I always ALWAYS watch Gavin and Stacey. It might not be a full episode, often it can be a compilation on ‘The YouTube’ of Pamela’s best bits or Sheridan Smith and James Corden rapping to Estelle’s American Boy in a supermarket car park, but right now, I seem to be watching LOTS of THE greatest comedy ever made. And that’s no bad thing: if we can’t hug, laugh or eat a curry with our friends and families in real life, at least I can do it via the medium of telly.” Schitt’s Creek

Lauren Geall says: “When I’m feeling a little bit mopey and need a quick pick-me-up, I will immediately turn to Schitt’s Creek. The first five seasons are currently on Netflix (the sixth and final series is set to drop later this year) and it’s the most cheerful thing ever. If you were to look up feel-good in the dictionary, you’d probably see a picture of Schitt’s Creek. The characters are hilarious, the plot is incredibly wholesome, and every episode offers numerous laugh-out-loud moments. It’s escapism at its very best.” Scrubs Megan Murray says: “Scrubs has always been one of my favourite shows for one simple reason: its silliness. The scenes are endlessly creative and bonkers, the characters are hilarious and the fact that the setting always remains the same seems to calm me. It’s an absolute go-to if I don’t know what I feel like watching.” Parks And Recreation Anna Brech says: “Starring Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope, an irrepressible small-town bureaucrat, Parks and Recreation is comfort-viewing on tap. With an eccentric and loveable crew of characters at its heart, it’s bursting with wit, warmth and laugh-out-loud observations that just get better as each season progresses. Seriously, if you haven’t watched this yet, get stuck in. Sweet and smooth, it’s the TV equivalent of a vanilla ice-cream shake; you just won’t be able to resist reaching for more.”

