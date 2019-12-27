We are currently living in a golden age of television, evidenced by the fact that there are more bingeable shows than ever (and more platforms to watch them on).

The lull between Christmas and New Year will be filled for many people by season two of You, the extremely addictive drama about Joe (Penn Badgley), a bookshop owner whose idea of romance includes stalking, lying and, oh yes, murder.

If fantasy is more your game, then perhaps you’re watching The Witcher, the new Henry Cavill show based on books by Andrzej Sapkowski, which is a good old-fashioned story of oppression and darkness.