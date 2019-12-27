7 comforting TV shows to watch when you need your soul soothed
- Sarah Shaffi
Sometimes you just need a break from high-stakes drama and tension.
We are currently living in a golden age of television, evidenced by the fact that there are more bingeable shows than ever (and more platforms to watch them on).
The lull between Christmas and New Year will be filled for many people by season two of You, the extremely addictive drama about Joe (Penn Badgley), a bookshop owner whose idea of romance includes stalking, lying and, oh yes, murder.
If fantasy is more your game, then perhaps you’re watching The Witcher, the new Henry Cavill show based on books by Andrzej Sapkowski, which is a good old-fashioned story of oppression and darkness.
But sometimes, regardless of how good the latest water-cooler show is, you just want to watch something soothing. Something that feels like being wrapped in a fleecy blanket. Something that won’t make your pulse race from fear or your blood pressure rise through stress. Something which maybe has a little tension, but nothing that could be described as more serious that “mild peril”.
Well, if that’s what you’re after, we’ve got you covered. Here are seven TV shows that will entertain and calm, all at the same time.
Schitt’s Creek
The Great British Bake Off
Queer Eye
Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries
Pride and Prejudice
Tidying Up With Marie Kondo
Call the Midwife
Image: Netflix