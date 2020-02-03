It’s a tale as old as time: when it comes to household chores and parenting duties, the goal posts are in completely different places for men and women.

For example, if a woman was to get dinner on the table, a load of washing done, the house tidy and pick the kids up from school it would be all in a day’s work, wouldn’t it?

Whereas if a man completes just 2% of the household work that a woman does, he’s praised as a saint.

While, obviously, not all relationships are like that, it’s a pervasive idea that’s demeaning to both sexes in this day and age, setting an unfair expectation that women in heterosexual relationships manage home and hearth.

And, more importantly, it’s a toxic belief that can seep into even the healthiest of relationships, through common and everyday turns of phrase.