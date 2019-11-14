It’s a simple fact of life that all of us will worry about things from time to time. Whether it’s a big project at work playing on our mind or family issues which need to resolved, it’s completely normal – and healthy – to worry about things. After all, the tendency to worry is an entrenched part of the ‘fight or flight’ instinct that evolved to alert us to dangerous situations.

But there are times when the worrying becomes obsessive, and that’s when it becomes a problem. Studies have show that 85% of what we worry about never happens, and while excessive worrying can be a sign of high intelligence, too much of it causes the brain to be flooded with the stress hormone cortisol, which can affect our memory and other mechanisms.

On the surface, it’s easy to see that worrying is a pretty pointless task, but that doesn’t stop many of us from finding ourselves ‘stuck’ in a negative loop of “what ifs?”. We turn the same concerns over again and again, without any solution or the ability to break away. This kind of rumination is ultimately bad for you, because it’s linked to a higher risk of depression and anxiety.