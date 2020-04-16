Why do we love these conspiracies so much? Well, according to Maslow’s hierarchy of needs (which breaks down which elements humans desire for survival) after food and shelter our main concern in safety. And our safety is mainly compromised by the unknown.

As one BBC report explains: “The powerlessness inspired by modern times and this fear of the unknown causes our brains to provide answers and generate comfort. We cannot compute an unknown, unseen threat – but we have evolved to recognise other individuals as a danger. So our minds decide that some unseen set of human beings must be doing all these bad things for a specific, nefarious purpose. This is a more comforting, safe notion than ‘it’s just a bunch of random stuff that happens’.”

Why do we believe conspiracy theories in the face of so much contradictory evidence?

Researchers at the University of Berkeley have uncovered evidence which suggests that feedback, rather than hard evidence, boosts people’s sense of certainty when learning new things or trying to tell right from wrong.

“If you think you know a lot about something, even though you don’t, you’re less likely to be curious enough to explore the topic further, and will fail to learn how little you know,” said lead author Louis Marti, a Ph.D. student in psychology.

This cognitive dynamic can play out in all walks of actual and virtual life, including social media and cable-news echo chambers, and may explain why some people are easily duped by charlatans.

Or, as assistant professor of psychology Celeste Kidd puts it: “If you use a crazy theory to make a correct prediction a couple of times, you can get stuck in that belief and may not be as interested in gathering more information.”