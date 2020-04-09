What is constructive wallowing? Why it’s OK to do the bare minimum during lockdown

If you’re anything like us, you’ll have found it difficult to focus in recent weeks.

You’re hyper-alert to the coronavirus situation, and its fast-changing impact. And its fallout may well be demanding a huge effort from you: whether that’s covering childcare, organizing a community volunteer network or frantically trying to make ends meet with your bank balance.

Going through these motions, however, can feel like wading in treacle. Even as you know how important they are, or how grateful you are to still have a job (if that applies), you cannot make yourself snap to and perform in the same way you would normally.