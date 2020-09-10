Last year, I wrote about how difficult I was finding it to access contraception. My experience was that contraceptive services in England could be woefully patchy, and chaotic in a way that often made trying to get hold of the pill intensely stressful and time-consuming. In the year since my investigation, I’ve received hundreds of messages from other women and people with wombs who’ve had similar experiences. These women want to have a stable form of contraception, one that suits their bodies and that they can reliably obtain. But they feel they are being thwarted by a system that is falling apart.

Now, a major political inquiry has confirmed that we’re not going mad: contraceptive services in England really are failing us. The report by the All Party Parliamentary Group on Sexual and Reproductive Health, a group of cross-party MPs and peers, has found that women in England are struggling to access contraception, with many having to travel long distances, being stuck on lengthy waiting lists or finding themselves sent back and forth between different services. Overall, it seems we shouldn’t be surprised that abortion rates in England and Wales are currently at record highs.