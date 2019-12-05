A new “monthly pill” could give women more choice when it comes to contraception

Over 50 years since it became widely available in the UK, the pill is the most popular form of prescribed contraceptive for women in the UK today. In fact, recent figures obtained by the Guardian showed that almost nine in 10 women on contraception in England used the combined pill between 2017 and 2018.

But many readers will likely relate to findings from a recent multi-national survey, which show that between 40-50% of women miss at least one dose every three months. It also found that roughly the same amount of women take the pill at the wrong time. Because of these errors, there is a 9% chance of having an unplanned pregnancy while taking the pill.

These survey findings were referenced in a new study by scientists who have announced a new “monthly pill”.