“Women like me are suffering due to contraceptive shortages. The government must act”

Last summer, after a particularly brutal string of experiences trying to access basic contraception, I posted an angry, exhausted thread on Twitter. It blew up. Within the space of 24 hours, I’d been contacted by hundreds of women saying that they, too, were finding it almost impossible to get hold of various different brands of contraceptive pill through their GP or pharmacist.

It wasn’t just the pill that women were struggling with. Women in their 20s and 30s messaged me stories of waiting months to get the coil fitted. Others, who were going through the menopause, spoke of suffering as a result of being denied hormone replacement therapy (HRT). My unexpected virality made me realise that my experience wasn’t unique or unlucky. On the contrary, it is now completely normal for women in the UK to be thwarted when trying to access medication that’s essential to their reproductive and sexual health.