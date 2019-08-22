22 of the coolest restaurants in London
- Posted by
- Stylist Team
- Published
Interesting and unique: these restaurants in London make for some of the best dinner spots in the city.
Trying to find the perfect dining spot is never easy. In fact, researching where to eat can be harder than choosing a film on Netflix, but don’t give up the search and fall back on your tried and tested favourite/un-enthusiastically pile into the nearest possible establishment to put an end to the ceaseless bickering.
We’ve found and eclectic mix of 15 bars and restaurants across London that all have that certain ‘je ne sais quoi’. So, whether you’re kicking back after a long week at work, catching up with old friends, celebrating, dating or feeding before a night on the tiles, any one of these city-based venues are bound to make for a unique, interesting and cool setting for your evening.
Bob Bob Cité
Circolo Popolare
CUB
Yeni
The Dining Room
Bombay Bustle
Cattivo
Fare Bar + Canteen
Pachamama East
LINO
Berenjak
BUNS & BUNS
Hicce x Wolf & Badger
Grays and Feather
Kinilaw & Buko
Kym’s
The May Fair Kitchen
The Court
Tucked just behind Kingly Street in Soho, The Court is the swanky new private members club to be seen at.
Steeped in history, The Court was originally the legendary night club, the Bag O’Nails, favoured by artists like Jimi Hendrix, The Beatles and The Rolling Stones in the 1960’s.
Following a major refurb, the club relaunched earlier this year, with a spectacular bar and restaurant - beautifully decked out with extremely cool artworks by revered New York street artist, Bradley Theodore.
The food is divine, which with Michelin Star chef Tom Sellers as consultant chef, is nothing less than we would expect. What’s more, you can enjoy live piano and singing while you dine.
Address: The Court, 9 Kingly Street, London, W1B 5PH
Brera Riverside
MILK BEACH
108 Brasserie, Marylebone
Frenchie, Covent Garden
Image: Gavrill Papadiotis