You might have heard of Bob Bob Ricard, the brand’s original haunt in Soho, which is famous for its ‘Press for Champagne’ buttons. Now, it’s time to visit the new and very shiny Bank branch, which boasts some of the most futurist decor and five star service in London.

Serving up traditional French cuisine with an experimental flourish, this is the place to go if you fancy going all out. From the oysters baked with black truffle hollandaise, to the iconic macaroni and cheese with grilled lobster, gruyère, cheddar, mozarella and parmesan, the food is laden with indulgent ingredients. Oh, and be sure to order a glass of champagne to wash it all down with. Let’s just say you won’t be walking out of this place, you’ll be rolling.

As previously mentioned, the service is second to none, with some of the most polite and attentive wait staff we’ve ever encountered and the decor is something to be marveled at.

Address: Level 3, 122 Leadenhall St, London EC3V 4AB