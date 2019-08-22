Life

22 of the coolest restaurants in London

Posted by
Stylist Team
Published

Interesting and unique: these restaurants in London make for some of the best dinner spots in the city.

Trying to find the perfect dining spot is never easy. In fact, researching where to eat can be harder than choosing a film on Netflix, but don’t give up the search and fall back on your tried and tested favourite/un-enthusiastically pile into the nearest possible establishment to put an end to the ceaseless bickering.

We’ve found and eclectic mix of 15 bars and restaurants across London that all have that certain ‘je ne sais quoi’. So, whether you’re kicking back after a long week at work, catching up with old friends, celebrating, dating or feeding before a night on the tiles, any one of these city-based venues are bound to make for a unique, interesting and cool setting for your evening.

  • Bob Bob Cité

    You might have heard of Bob Bob Ricard, the brand’s original haunt in Soho, which is famous for its ‘Press for Champagne’ buttons. Now, it’s time to visit the new and very shiny Bank branch, which boasts some of the most futurist decor and five star service in London.

    Serving up traditional French cuisine with an experimental flourish, this is the place to go if you fancy going all out. From the oysters baked with black truffle hollandaise, to the iconic macaroni and cheese with grilled lobster, gruyère, cheddar, mozarella and parmesan, the food is laden with indulgent ingredients. Oh, and be sure to order a glass of champagne to wash it all down with. Let’s just say you won’t be walking out of this place, you’ll be rolling.

    As previously mentioned, the service is second to none, with some of the most polite and attentive wait staff we’ve ever encountered and the decor is something to be marveled at. 

    Address: Level 3, 122 Leadenhall St, London EC3V 4AB

    Book a table

  • Circolo Popolare

    The Big Mamma restaurant group, which is already a household name in Paris, is infiltrating London’s food scene at breakneck speed. After launching the very popular Gloria in Shoreditch earlier this year, the second site in Fitzrovia, Circolo Popolare, has punters queuing around the block.

     The decor is a mix-match of kitsch Italian-themed tat (in the best possible way), fairy lights, indoor foliage and glowing alcohol bottles, stacked up to the ceiling. The staff are also all Italian, and the menu is packed full of authentic Sicily-style fare with showstoppers like juicy pizzas and creamy tiramisu, so go hungry. 

    If you’re looking for a place to take your friends that is definitely in-vogue, this is the spot. Since it opened at the end of June it’s been all over our Instagram feeds, becoming a right of passage for anyone who considers themselves in the know. 

    Address: 40-41 Rathbone Pl, Fitzrovia, London W1T 1HX

    Book a table

  • CUB

    With sustainability at the forefront of our minds, from trying to make our holidays greener to keeping our beauty cabinets as plastic-free as possible, the trend for eco-friendly restaurants is on the rise. 

    CUB is not only based on one of East London’s edgiest streets and the work of globally recognised mixologist Mr Lyan (whose South Bank-based bar was awarded best in London), but the menu is crafted from plants that would usually be thrown away or overlooked. The set menu features a selection of food plates and carefully created cocktails, with a fascinated story behind each dish, so make sure you ask your server what you’re eating.

    If you feel inspired to learn from the chefs themselves, CUB will be starting its fementation masterclasses again in September, so check out the website to see more. 

    The restaurant itself is intimate, so we would recommend booking a table and checking opening times as CUB is closed Sunday to Tuesday. 

    Address: 153 Hoxton St, Hoxton, London N1 6PJ

    Book a table

  • Yeni

    Turkish chef Yeni Lokanta has brought his acclaimed skills from Istanbul to London’s Soho. The modern space is juxtaposed against the bustling street it overlooks and the menu is excitingly imaginative. Çig kofte tartare with sumac molasses is the standout dish, tangy and delicious. As for the lamb shank (complete with tamarind, spinach and porcini), it’s melt-in-the-mouth with a sharp, toothsome kick we’ll be dreaming of for weeks to come.

    Address: 55 Beak Street, Soho, London W1F 9SH

    BOOK A TABLE

  • The Dining Room

    When it comes to full out luxury, The Ned’s member’s restaurant The Dining Room ticks all the sophisticated boxes. 

    As is typical of the Soho House group, the design touches are second to none, with a palette of teal blues and metallic golds reflected in the velvety furniture, unique furnishings and even, ornately painted walls – surely the hallmark of flair?

    The Modern British menu has been carefully curated to use only the freshest ingredients, locally and organically sourced where possible, both for sustainability and for taste. 

    Eating beautiful food in beautiful surroundings in one of London’s most talked about venues, what could be chicer? 

    Address: 27 Poultry, Bank, London, EC2R 8AJ

    Book a table

  • Bombay Bustle

    Bombay Bustle is the spot for vibrant Mumbai flavours, and Mondays at the Mayfair joint are now movie nights. The bar area will be transformed into a pop-up cinema, and for £52pp you can get a flavour-packed three-course dinner (including dishes like Chicken Tikka Makhini, Malabar Lamb and saffron-infused Jalebi Cheesecake) and a glass of champers while watching films such as The Grand Budapest Hotel and The Lobster on the big screen. Until 15 April.

    Address: Bombay Bustle, 29 Maddox Street, Mayfair, London W1S 2PA

    BOOK A TABLE

  • Cattivo

    You’re in Brixton on a Saturday night and need a plan that involves dinner, drinks AND a bit of a dance. Tick off all three at Cattivo, which is part-restaurant, part-cocktail venue, part-club. Inside the paint is peeling (albeit very chicly) and the tunes are bumping, so snuggle into a blue velvet booth and chow down on some Italian comfort food: assorted meatballs and delicious homemade pastas galore. The “slow and deep beef pappardelle” is something else. Thank us later.

    Address: Cattivo, 207 Ferndale Rd, Brixton, London SW9 8BA

    BOOK A TABLE

  • Fare Bar + Canteen

    In the market for a gaspingly good Friday night? Check out the swanky, multi-level Fare Bar + Canteen. The upstairs pizza bar is airy and industrial, but we’d book a table in the underground restaurant, where candlelight flickers cosily off whitewashed walls. All of the food is sublime, but the juicy Denver red beef – sprinkled with mustard seeds and chargrilled around the edges – is to die for. Make sure to accompany with a whiskey highball.

    Address: Fare Bar + Canteen, 11 Old Street, EC1V 9HL

    BOOK A TABLE

  • Pachamama East

    A short stroll from Old Street you’ll find a heavenly Peruvian-inspired spot that goes by the name Pachamama East – little sister to the OG Pachamama spot in Marylebone. We arrived at 7pm on a Thursday, and the atmosphere was already buzzing. 

    Below the bare bulbs that stream from the entrance towards a sparkly disco ball, the floors are rustic and the walls look as though they’re crumbling – and it all works, in the most tasteful way. And speaking of taste, the menu is divided into three categories: soil, land and sea (if you’re sharing – which you should – we recommend ordering two from each). 

    Don’t sleep on the crispy lamb belly, which is partnered with punchy green pepper and arrives sizzling and juicy, or the knockout octopus with black quinoa – truly tender tentacles. To finish, we recommend ordering a Chicharita cocktail; a tangy tequila and lime juice tipple hailing from Lima. That’s a lot of flavours for a single sitting.

    Address: Pachamama East, 73 Great Eastern Street, EC2A 3HR

    Pachamama East

  • LINO

    Looking for a new after-work go-to? You know, the place you gather every Thursday for excellent gossip but even better food? Well, we think we might have found it. 

    Situated in a (now immaculately stylish) old carpet warehouse, LINO boasts a sparkling modern menu that includes the likes of oxtail and potato hotpot (golden, glistening and delicious) alongside steamed pollock and seaweed butter (a blockbuster of a dish best washed down with a punchy Negroni). We’ll be back every week. Promise.

    Address: LINO, 90 Bartholomew Close, London EC1A 7EB

    BOOK A TABLE

  • Berenjak

    Iranian-inspired Berenjak is a buzzy little bare-brick joint bursting with flavour. Once you’re done swooning over the mosaics and hanging foliage, get a spirit-lifting sharbat down you (a non-alcoholic Persian fruit cordial you can choose to spike – along with the other drinks on the menu – with apricot gin). Next, order the koobideh kabab (minced goat shoulder) with a side of saffron rice (complete with goat butter). Immediate thoughts will include – but are not limited to – “smoky”, “meaty” and “downright divine”.

    Address: Berenjak, 27 Romilly Street, Soho, London W1D 5AL

    BOOK A TABLE

  • BUNS & BUNS

    A bread-themed restaurant? We must be dreaming. Turns out we were actually in Covent Garden, holed up in Buns & Buns. Fresh from Miami, the eatery is modern and plush, with smart booths and geometric tiles surrounding the grand marble bar that stands sleekly in the centre of the room. The menu here is an inventive testament to bread that’s best shared, with. highlights including the shiitake mushroom bao bun (sticky, sweet and scrumptious) and carbonara-topped pizza (seriously special). One of London’s most exciting newcomers in yonks.

    Address: BUNS & BUNS, 5c Covent Garden Piazza, London WC2E 8RA

    BOOK A TABLE

  • Hicce x Wolf & Badger

    Hicce (Latin for ‘current’ and pronounced ‘ee-chay’) is a new spot on the top floor of Wolf & Badger’s flagship store; entirely separate to the shop, but with a parallel sense of curation and calm. The food here (spearheaded by Murano’s Pip Lacey and designed to be shared) revolves around using the barbecue to grill, steam and smoke, so each dish is layered with flavour. The ‘jars’ of pickled loveliness, like carrot and cardamom, are a refreshing way to start; the wild red prawn ‘hotsticks’ with Hicce butter are moreish and juicy. 

    For mains, no matter what meat or fish you order (though we do recommend the mackerel with radicchio and kumquats) you must try the Brussel sprouts – cooked with hazelnuts and kohl rabi, they’re unrecognisable from the Christmas sort. The drinks menu is equally delightful, with plenty to appease Dry Janners, but the Bagleys cocktail (Don Julio Reposado, campari, passionfruit and grapefruit sherbet) stayed on just the right side of sweet.

    Coal Drops Yard itself is a transporting place, filled with boutiques, bars and brands that all fit a very sleek, minimal, norm-luxe aesthetic – if you sold all your worldly possessions and re-bought them all here, you’d probably look like the living embodiment of a New Year’s resolution. But please, save your money… and spend it in Hicce instead.

    Address: Hicce, Coal Drops Yard, King’s Cross, London, N1C 4DQ

    BOOK A TABLE

  • Grays and Feather

    Acclaimed purveyor of sparkling wine, Grays and Feather (who you may know from Southbank Food Market) now have a bricks and mortar establishment. And heck, is it something. You’ll find it at 26 Wellington Street, where Charles Dickens once held offices, taking over the bright and airy ground floor and the basement – a bigger, but more intimate space. On our visit we settled into The Snookery, a low-ceilinged, warmly lit room with cushions and curios – and about as cosy as you can get in central London.

    We suggest asking the sommelier for advice on your wine choices (and the stories that come with them), but we can merrily recommend the house sparkling white and the honjozo saké to surprise your taste buds. The specialists work with small and lesser known winemakers; even if you only go for a glass or two, there’s a real feeling of uncovering something special with each one you try. 

    There’s also food, served to share – the roquefort, honey & waldorf salad with salt apple crisps was a surprisingly refreshing delight. In fact, you get the feeling that the whole experience has been designed around the sense of discovery – and it is well worth finding out for yourself.

    Address: Grays and Feather, 26 Wellington Street, Covent Garden, London WC2E 7DD

    BOOK A TABLE

  • Kinilaw & Buko

    Decked out like a little dive bar, Kinilaw & Buko specialises in the Filipino versions of the ice cream and ceviche it’s named after. But that’s not all on offer, there’s a hot menu too, and the pork rolls are a great starter to kick things off with. We followed them with vinegar-soaked oysters – scrumptious enough to bring even a lifelong oyster-phobe over to the slippery side. 

    Want more? Finish up with a scoop of Pop Star Buko, lychee-flavoured ice cream peppered with sumac popping candy, or a Soju Bubble Tea – spiked with Soju, amaretto and maple syrup.

    Address: Kinilaw & Buko, 104 Hoxton Street, N1 6SG

    BOOK A TABLE

  • Kym’s

    Kym’s was one of the hottest restaurant openings in 2018. Sleek, low-lit and beautifully punctuated by a Japanese cherry blossom tree that sprouts tranquilly from the bottom of a very stylish staircase, Andrew Wong’s latest venture certainly looks the part. Luckily, everything that comes out of the kitchen is also a work of art. 

    The menu is inspired by the ancient craft of Chinese roasting meats, so mouth-watering, fire-crackled cuts are the order of the day. The crispy duck pancakes aren’t just delicious, they good enough to rival any others in the capital. We recommend pair them with a delicious Plum Bellini and a tingly side portion of Sichuanese spiced aubergine; it’s a masterpiece. But no matter how full you are, don’t leave without ordering a pineapple and custard bun. Freshly made in Chinatown, they’re a real treat.

    Address: Kym’s, 19 Bloomberg Arcade, London EC4N 8AR

    BOOK A TABLE

  • The May Fair Kitchen

    It would be wrong to end the year without a spot that ticks off industrial lighting, natural wood and marble table tops. At May Fair kitchen, you get all of 2018’s most popular aesthetic, as well as an unexpected and exciting melding of flavours from Spain, Italy, Peru and Mexico. The food offering is reliably delicious, but make sure to sample cocktails too; the signature El Diplomat, with rum, byrhh, sangue morlacco and chocolate bitters is a warming delight.

    Address: May Fair Kitchen, Stratton Street, Mayfair, London W1J 8LT

    Book a table

  • The Court

    Coolest restaurants in London: The Court restaurant interiors
    Coolest restaurants in London: The Court restaurant

    Tucked just behind Kingly Street in Soho, The Court is the swanky new private members club to be seen at.

    Steeped in history, The Court was originally the legendary night club, the Bag O’Nails, favoured by artists like Jimi Hendrix, The Beatles and The Rolling Stones in the 1960’s.

    Following a major refurb, the club relaunched earlier this year, with a spectacular bar and restaurant - beautifully decked out with extremely cool artworks by revered New York street artist, Bradley Theodore.

    The food is divine, which with Michelin Star chef Tom Sellers as consultant chef, is nothing less than we would expect. What’s more, you can enjoy live piano and singing while you dine. 

    Address: The Court, 9 Kingly Street, London, W1B 5PH

    ENQUIRE ABOUT A MEMBERSHIP AT THE COURT

  • Brera Riverside

    Brera Riverside is Canary Wharf’s knockout new Italian restaurant and we can’t commend it enough. Decked out like the sort of eatery you might find on a Napoli side street, the floors are beautifully tiled and a grand deli counter sits at the restaurant’s front, from which you can pluck fresh Italian produce. The menu is wonderfully simple and strewn with Italian classics, but the Brera lasagna reigned supreme. How good was the tiramisu? There are no words.

    Address: Brera Riverside, 31 Westferry Circus, Canary Wharf, London E14 8RR

    Book a table

  • MILK BEACH

    MILK BEACH is a taste of Bondi Beach in (much less sunny) Queen’s Park. With bright décor full of marble tables and plants, you’d be forgiven for thinking this was a lesson in style over substance. Not so. With coffee beans that can be traced back to the farm and organic wines from independents, everything has been consciously considered. MILK BEACH doesn’t take bookings so we recommend arriving early on a weekend, and definitely order the coddled eggs and sweet potato purée.

    Address: MILK BEACH, 19 Lonsdale Road, Queen’s Park, NW6 6RA

    Website

  • 108 Brasserie, Marylebone

    Don’t be fooled by the (glamorous) look and the name, 108 Brasserie serves a lot more than elaborate French food.

    This modern British eatery champions British tradition and elevates British classics like the ultimate comfort food, fish and chips, served (why not) with some decadent creamy spinach – but that’s just the beginning. From Italian burrata and wild mushroom risotto to Thai green curry, the menu is a real journey around the world through your tastebuds.

    The little extra? The sleek decor and lots of space for big groups of friends. 

    Website

  • Frenchie, Covent Garden

    Every single London-based foodie will have already tried to get a table at Frenchie. Or, failing this, they will have at least stared dreamily at the menu as they’ve waited for pay-day.

    So we imagine we’re preaching to the choir when we tell you that Frenchie is the first (and only, for now) UK-based restaurant of French chef Greg Marchand, Jamie Oliver’s protégé and one of France’s hottest rising chefs. And this modern French bistro has everything a millennial could dream of: Instagram-friendly industrial design, soft stools to lounge around sipping delicious pre-dinner cocktails on and, most importantly of all, mouth-watering food from across the channel.

    French classics, like the tender duck breast or the creamy foie-gras with cranberries, are served next to more experimental dishes like their famous maple syrup and bacon scones. The cherry on the cake, though, is that light and decadent banoffee dessert – which is, in our humble opinion, the most delicious way to end your day.

    Address: 16 Henrietta St, Covent Garden, London WC2E 8QH

    Website

Image: Gavrill Papadiotis 

Topics

Share this article

Author

Stylist Team

Recommended by Stylist Team

Food

The ultimate guide to London’s most fabulous bottomless brunches

We've searched every corner of the capital, so you don't have to.

Posted by
Megan Murray
Published
Food

Best iconic luxury afternoon teas in London

Ladies, it's time to tea in style.

Posted by
Megan Murray
Published
Food

The 14 vegan restaurants in London you need to try

Weekend, sorted.

Posted by
Alessia Armenise
Published
Travel

10 restaurants, bars and photo opportunities for Gen-Z yellow fans

It's official: millennial pink is out and sunshine yellow is most certainly in

Posted by
Megan Murray
Published
Food

Best alcohol-free restaurants and bars in London

All the fun, none of the fizz

Posted by
Megan Murray
Published
Travel

London’s most romantic French restaurants for a date

Très chic decor and indulgent menus

Posted by
Megan Murray
Published
Stylist Daily