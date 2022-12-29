Why ‘coorie’ is the cosy Scottish lifestyle trend to embrace this winter

Growing up in Scotland, I have fond memories of my wee granny frequently showing affection by patting the seat next to her, and inviting me to “coorie in”.

I’d nestle in beside her and tune in to the latest drama unfolding on Coronation Street or play along with Jim Davidson’s The Generation Game. The fire would be lit, we’d have slipped into Arran jumpers, and we’d be sipping on steaming hot tea: we were comfortable, cosy, as we perfected the art of coorie (or còsagach in Gaelic).

Since 2016, the Danish and Swedish lifestyle concepts of hygge and lagom have reigned supreme, but the pursuit of happiness has been on our doorstep for centuries. Up north, us Scots have been living a slow-paced existence and using what’s around us to feel contented.