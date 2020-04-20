Moving through the world as a woman feels infinitely more secure when you can access safe, legal abortion. Even if it’s a right you never have to invoke, simply knowing you possess it functions as an invisible safety net; as a form of physical, mental and emotional insurance.

Yet the coronavirus pandemic has confirmed beyond any doubt just how fragile women’s reproductive rights really are. Around the world, including in countries where abortion is legal, the spread of Covid-19 has seen the dramatic scaling-back – and in some cases, attempted suspension – of essential abortion services.

“Abortion is essential healthcare but some women and girls are struggling to safely access the service during the pandemic. In many places, accessing normal clinical services has become virtually impossible, hospitals and clinics have reduced reproductive health services, and people’s travel has been restricted,” Chiara Capraro, Amnesty International UK’s women’s rights programme director, tells Stylist.

“It’s extremely worrying that some US states and Poland are attempting to use the pandemic as an excuse to tighten already restrictive abortion laws. Such moves are a cruel and twisted attack on women’s reproductive rights and healthcare.”