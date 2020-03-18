As the number of cases continue to rise on a daily basis, the government has been implementing increasingly stringent measures to curb the spread of the virus. At the moment, we’ve all been urged to practice social distancing and work from home where possible – but that advice may soon be updated in response to the rapidly changing situation.

There’s no denying that the constant news updates and general uncertainty surrounding the virus is making a lot of us feel rather anxious – especially those people who work in industries which have been heavily affected by the government’s social distancing recommendations, such as pubs, restaurants and theatres.

It’s also an uncertain time for people who live in rented accommodation: while the government has said it will instruct banks to provide a mortgage holiday for people struggling to keep up with payments (because they’ve lost their job, for example), it is yet to say it will provide support for those who are unable to keep up with rent payments in a similar situation.