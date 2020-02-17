4 ways to cope with health anxiety triggered by the news
- Posted by
- Lauren Geall
- Published
With hundreds of reports on the coronavirus outbreak hitting the internet on a daily basis, Stylist considers the best way to deal with the health anxiety many of us are experiencing.
It’s no secret that today’s news cycle has the power to impact our mental health. Whereas previously we could unplug from the news whenever necessary by avoiding the morning’s papers, now, headlines detailing devastating events and concerning developments are plastered everywhere we look, whether it’s on social media, in our push notifications or on the television.
If there’s one area of the news which has been worse affected by the development of instantaneous headlines, it’s health stories. Thanks to the use of clickbait, exaggeration and rumour on social media, it’s easier than ever to find yourself absorbed by misinformation and scaremongering stories online.
No situation has made this more clear than the recent coronavirus outbreak. The virus, which is believed to have originated in China, has infected more than 70,620 people globally as of 16 February, according to the BBC. Only nine people in the UK have been diagnosed so far.
Of course, as in any outbreak of illness, it’s important for us to stay informed, but much of the social media discussion and news coverage of the coronavirus has led to amplified levels of fear. And as is to be expected, many of us are suffering from high levels of health anxiety right now (a YouGov survey recently found that 60% of British people see coronavirus as a major or moderate threat to the country) as we try to process the sheer number of people who are dealing with the virus.
But anxiety is never an excuse for racism. According to a worrying new survey from Ipsos, one in seven people in the UK would now avoid people of Chinese origin or appearance. As freelance journalist Yuan Ren explained in a piece for Stylist, Asian women across the country are being subjected to increasingly high levels of racism as a direct result of the outbreak. As she writes in her piece: “In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, I’ve been asked by people if I’ve just returned from Wuhan. I’ve also been asked to name the last date that I was in China.”
It’s perfectly normal to feel anxious when faced with the barrage of scary headlines that come with an outbreak or pandemic like coronavirus, but coping methods which subject another person to discrimination are never OK. It’s also important to make sure that the methods you’re using to deal with your anxiety aren’t actually exacerbating it – relentlessly pursuing the latest information on the coronavirus may seem like a good way to keep on top of the virus, but the only thing that behaviour will do is make your anxiety worse.
Instead, it’s important to find healthy coping mechanisms which allow you to stay on top of what is going on without spiralling into an anxiety-fuelled panic. To learn more about the different ways we can deal with health anxiety triggered by the news, we asked Dr Meg Arroll, chartered psychologist for Healthspan, to share her tips on how to manage our fears.
1. Create healthy news habits
As mentioned above, health anxiety is often fuelled by reading and pursuing new information, whether that’s checking the latest news stories or simply googling symptoms and signs of whatever condition you’re worried about.
“Health anxiety is driven and maintained by constant information checking,” Dr Arroll says. “Limit interruptions in your day by switching off alerts from your news app.”
And while it’s important to stay informed on the day-to-day goings-on in the world, it’s important that we don’t overload ourselves with three or four different sources of the same story.
“Choose just one trusted news source/app and delete the rest off of your phone,” she suggests.
With curated news services such as Apple News, consider blocking the channels you find to be particularly anxiety-inducing. To do this on your iPhone, simply search for the news source you want to block, tap the sharing icon on an article from that news source and scroll through the options to choose “dislike channel” or “mute channel”.
And if you want to avoid news stories about the coronavirus altogether, you could always rely wholly on official channels such as the NHS, GOV.UK or the World Health Organisation (WHO) for updates. You can also follow the Department of Health and Social Care for updates on Twitter.
Finally, Dr Arroll adds, give yourself set periods of the day when you’re allowed to check the news, and make sure you stick to it.
“Limit the frequency of news checking, whatever the source, to set periods in the day,” she says. “If you’re a constant checker, reduce the number of times you read your news gradually and note your levels of anxiety before and after you check coronavirus stories.”
2. Put it into perspective
While at first the statistics on the number of people infected and killed by coronavirus may seem scary, if you’re feeling anxious, it’s important to put them into perspective.
“Challenge any unhelpful beliefs,” Dr Arroll suggests. “News headlines may lead us to believe that this is a catastrophic occurrence, but looking objectively at the evidence can put our minds at ease. Although it is a serious illness, at present the death rates are much below that of seasonal flu.”
For a quick bit of perspective (and so you don’t need to do anymore googling), based on the data of 17,000 patients with the coronavirus, the WHO says that only 3% of people with the virus become critically ill, with 82% developing only mild symptoms.
And compared to the number of people affected by the flu, the 70,620 people infected with the coronavirus seems relatively small – according to the BBC, one billion people catch influenza every year, with between 290,000 and 650,000 deaths caused by the disease.
3. Practise self-care
Global events such as the coronavirus outbreak can be a lot to deal with, so it’s important we give ourselves time to process what’s going on and rationalise our anxious thoughts. A good way to do this is engaging in whatever self-care practice you prefer.
“If you’re feeling very anxious, practise some self-care with whatever works for you – seeing friends, going for a walk, having a long bath, etc – to reset an anxious mind,” Dr Arroll says.
If your anxiety is really bad and you feel like you need a break, you could consider asking your employer if you can take a mental health day from work to give yourself time to reset and recharge – just make sure you’re not doing this to avoid interacting with other people for fear of catching something, as this only further fuels the feelings of anxiety.
4. Think about where your anxiety is coming from
Anxiety is a mysterious beast, so make sure you take some time to assess whether you’re really anxious about your health, or whether it’s a manifestation of some other worries you’re dealing with.
“It’s important to be aware that sometimes when we focus on events that seem to be beyond our circle of influence, ie something that we can’t control, this is a displacement of an anxiety closer to home,” Dr Arroll says. “Is there an issue in your life that you’re trying to avoid? Often this is the true driver of anxious feelings and it is only by working through this core issue that anxiety can be managed.”
At the end of the day, Dr Arroll adds, no matter what is causing your anxiety, if it’s starting to get in the way of your everyday life, it’s time to seek some help.
“Seek help from your GP or a qualified therapist if you’re struggling to cope with anxiety or if it is preventing you from going about your usual daily activities,” she says.
Images: Getty