It’s no secret that today’s news cycle has the power to impact our mental health. Whereas previously we could unplug from the news whenever necessary by avoiding the morning’s papers, now, headlines detailing devastating events and concerning developments are plastered everywhere we look, whether it’s on social media, in our push notifications or on the television.

If there’s one area of the news which has been worse affected by the development of instantaneous headlines, it’s health stories. Thanks to the use of clickbait, exaggeration and rumour on social media, it’s easier than ever to find yourself absorbed by misinformation and scaremongering stories online.

No situation has made this more clear than the recent coronavirus outbreak. The virus, which is believed to have originated in China, has infected more than 70,620 people globally as of 16 February, according to the BBC. Only nine people in the UK have been diagnosed so far.