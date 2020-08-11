Jazmin Kopotsha, Stylist’s deputy digital editor, shares a similar experience. “I’m a bit ashamed to admit that I’ve been trying to block out as much coronavirus news as possible unless I really have to engage with information about new rules and regulations,” she explains.

“I think the frequency in which we had to consume all of the updates and daily death toll figures and lockdown rules was far too overwhelming, so over the last few weeks, my brain’s switched off to a lot of the news notifications as a self-preservation thing. I’m still stressed and concerned about the situation but I’m definitely guilty of trying to hide from the reality of it every now and again because it’s all a bit too much to comprehend.”

In an attempt to reduce their stress levels about Covid-19, it seems many people are trying to take their minds off of things and looking away from the pandemic as a whole. But according to a new study, turning a blind eye to all coronavirus-related content may not be the most effective way to reduce your stress – in fact, it suggests that we should be doing the exact opposite.