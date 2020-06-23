The coronavirus pandemic has completely transformed the way we approach our working lives. For many people, the start of lockdown marked a massive change in the way they completed their jobs, with most non-essential workers being furloughed or asked to work from home for the time being.

It was tough, that’s for sure, but at the end of the day, those of us who were able to spend our days in the safety of our own homes knew we were playing our part in slowing the spread of the virus – and our fears about potentially catching Covid-19 were greatly minimised as a result.

Flash forward three months later, and as many of us prepare to return to work under a ‘new normal’, those fears – about catching the virus, and about potentially infecting others – have returned.