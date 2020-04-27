“I’ve kept my anxiety about coronavirus under control – but the idea of a second wave is terrifying”

If you asked me how I’d rate my handling of the coronavirus crisis so far, I’d give myself a solid seven out of 10. Sure, I’ve had my few random bouts of tears and occasional panic, but overall, I’m quite impressed with how my anxiety has been holding up throughout all of this.

You see, as someone who deals with anxiety on a regular basis, I expected things to be a whole lot worse. When the outbreak first arrived in the UK, I was pretty much a puddle of worry. I was scared of passing the virus on to the people I loved – every trip outside came with an influx of anxiety over what I’d touched or who I’d come into contact with.