The report also sheds some light on how the shift towards working from home has taken its toll on both men and women from a BAME background. There has been some discussion throughout the crisis about the fact that people from ethnic minority backgrounds – “particularly Indian, black African and black Caribbean people,” as the report points out – are over-represented in key worker jobs, specifically when it comes to front-line health and social care roles, but what that discussion hasn’t touched upon is the experience of BAME people working from home.

Among the respondents who reported working from home, a much higher proportion of BAME people (41% of women and 38.9% of men) reported working more than before the pandemic compared to white people (29.2% of women and 28.5% of men). Of course, we cannot fully explain why this might have happened without an understanding of the roles held by these respondents. But when reports and experiences have shown that people of colour are more likely to struggle with imposter syndrome and feelings of self-doubt, it makes sense that people from the BAME community could be feeling the pressures of digital presenteeism much more than their white counterparts.