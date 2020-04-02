Public service union Unison has released a statement, explaining that social care workers across the country are “at breaking point, with many being given just plastic aprons and gloves to protect against coronavirus as they support the vulnerable and elderly”.

Unison’s assistant general secretary Christina McAnea said: “Care workers are being treated as though their safety and that of their loved ones doesn’t matter. They feel they’ve been forgotten about and are at the bottom of the pile despite doing a vital job. Many are being denied access to vital protective kit that helps prevent the spread of the virus to them, their families and the people they look after.

“A more co-ordinated approach is needed desperately, with managers all following official guidance. Every care worker who needs masks and other safety gear must be supplied with it as a matter of urgency.”