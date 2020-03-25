There’s no point denying it: coronavirus has turned the world upside down. We’re all staying indoors in a bid to flatten the Covid-19 curve, we’re all working from home (or trying to, anyway: it’s hard to concentrate), and the supermarkets are bare.

But there’s another, less obvious, way that the world has changed, and that’s in how we define the word ‘celebrity’.

Once upon a time, we were all obsessing over social media updates from our favourite celebrities. Nowadays, though, our attention has turned to posts from the healthcare heroes fighting to save lives amid the ongoing pandemic.