For the last few weeks, most of us have been asking: “What will Christmas 2020 be like?“.

Some people have completely written off this year’s celebrations, while others have been eagerly waiting to see if their plans can still go ahead.

But Boris Johnson has just confirmed the UK’s “Christmas bubble” rules, which allows three households to mix together during a five-day festive period between 23 and 27 December.

It means that, although Christmas will definitely be different for most of us this year, we’ll still be able to meet up with others and spend it together.