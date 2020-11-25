Christmas bubble: the internet is divided over the new rules
- Hollie Richardson
Following the news of the government’s “Christmas bubble” guidelines, people are sharing their mixed reactions on Twitter.
For the last few weeks, most of us have been asking: “What will Christmas 2020 be like?“.
Some people have completely written off this year’s celebrations, while others have been eagerly waiting to see if their plans can still go ahead.
But Boris Johnson has just confirmed the UK’s “Christmas bubble” rules, which allows three households to mix together during a five-day festive period between 23 and 27 December.
It means that, although Christmas will definitely be different for most of us this year, we’ll still be able to meet up with others and spend it together.
The government’s website has broken down all the new guidelines, with the main ones being:
- You can form an exclusive Christmas bubble composed of people from no more than three households
- You can only be in one Christmas bubble
- You cannot change your Christmas bubble
- You can travel between tiers and UK nations for the purposes of meeting your Christmas bubble
- You can only meet your Christmas bubble in private homes or in your garden, places of worship, or public outdoor spaces (not in shops, pubs or restaurants)
- You can continue to meet people who are not in your Christmas bubble outside your home according to the rules in the tier where you are staying
- You cannot meet someone in a private dwelling who is not part of your household or Christmas bubble.
The leaders of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland reached the agreement at a meeting on Tuesday (24 November) afternoon.
In a joint statement, they said: “Even where it is within the rules, meeting with friends and family over Christmas will be a personal judgement for individuals to take, mindful of the risks to themselves and others, particularly those who are vulnerable.
“Before deciding to come together over the festive period we urge the consideration of alternative approaches such as the use of technology or meeting outside.”
As always, the government’s decision has divided opinion and people are sharing their thoughts and questions on Twitter…
Many people are expressing their concerns over a potential spike in cases, including a woman who tweeted: “I am as desperate as the rest of us to go home and be with my mum and dad and brother and his family for Christmas. But I won’t be going. Lots of cases in both my kids’ schools, across years. Nuts decision. I can’t get my head around it at all.”
Others are also pointing out the arguments it could potentially cause among families, like STV journalist Polly Bartlett who says: “I have two sisters and all three of us live away from home in separate households. WhatsApp family group chat currently deciding which of us have made the cut for Christmas Day at our parents, and who hasn’t. This must be peak 2020. #ChristmasBubble”
Then there are those who still need answers for specific scenarios. Take journalist Hannah Al-Othman, who asks: “Serious question: if two households are already a bubble, because one/both live alone, is that one household or two, for the purposes of Christmas mixing?”
And for those who are trying to find some light in this dark situation, there is only one reaction to be had: “This should be Christmas bauble”.
You can read the full Christmas bubble guidelines on GOV.UK.
Images: Getty