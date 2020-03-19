Life

Coronavirus: people are putting their Christmas lights back up, and we’re here for it

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
#ChristmasInMarch is trending as people do their best to spread cheer amid the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s a scientifically-proven mood-booster.

#ChristmasInMarch is trending as people do their best to spread cheer amid the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s a scientifically proven mood-booster. 

The coronavirus headlines feel relentlessly awful, and it can be rare to find a story amid all those Covid-19 updates that genuinely makes you smile. Which is why, when this writer spotted that #ChristmasInMarch was trending, she became incredibly excited.

All over Instagram and Twitter, people are sharing photos of their houses decked with fairy-lights, just as if we were in the run-up to Christmas again. 

Why? Well, in a bid to bring a little light back into the world, of course.

You may also like

Coronavirus quarantine: vital message from a Brit in Italy reveals reality of life in lockdown

“There is a lovely idea spreading around on social media to put your Christmas lights back out to spread cheer, and love, and hope in our community during this strange and dark time,” one fan of the trend explained via her own social media account. “Let your lights shine!”

Another added: “I’m putting up my Christmas lights as a reminder to everyone that there is always light in the darkness. And that, even though everything is so sad and scary right now, there is still plenty of good.”

You may also like

Coronavirus: 23 brilliant tweets you should be sharing to combat fake news

Still one more, who fashioned her own fairy-lights into the shape of a heart, wrote: “There are dark times ahead, but I can still put love and light out into the world.‬

“‪Some folks have mentioned putting up Christmas lights to cheer up people in quarantine or in isolation… here’s my contribution.‬”

It’s a beautiful idea. And, as anyone who’s read my ode to the psychological power of Christmas lights will know already, these people are definitely onto something. 

That’s right: festive decorations – particularly fairy-lights – genuinely do have the power to boost our moods.

How about that, eh?

You may also like

Coronavirus and UK school closures: this viral hashtag proves teachers are Covid-19 heroes, too

“We like to think we’re so different from animals, but we are actually very responsive to our senses,” Dr Sally Augustin previously revealed.

“Developing on the savanna, where our current sensory systems developed, when we would see warm light, it was often a campfire at the end of the day, signalling cooking and positive experiences.”

You may also like

Coronavirus closed this aquarium, so the penguins got to have a private tour instead

As a result, the environmental and design psychologist argues that we’ve evolved so that “our eyes and neural networks developed in tandem in a way that creates positive associations with warmer light” – which, in turn, creates a better and more relaxed mood.

“When we experience warmer coloured lights, candlelight or light from warmer bulbs, it puts us in a more positive mood, which is great for getting along with others,” she adds.

With that in mind, perhaps it’s time to jump on the social media trend and make-believe it’s #ChristmasInMarch – or, at the very least, simply share our own #LightsForLife contributions.

If you’re interested, look this way for a little inspiration…

  • Coronakindness

    “I’m putting up my Christmas lights as a reminder to everyone that there is always light in the darkness. And that, even though everything is so sad and scary right now, there is still plenty of good.”

  • Sparkle and shine

    “There is a lovely idea spreading around on social media to put your Christmas lights back out to spread cheer, and love, and hope in our community during this strange and dark time. Let your lights shine!”

  • Look for the helpers

    “Flatten the curve.”

  • Do your part

    “Christmas lights back up and unity candle lit.”

  • Christmas in March

    “Christmas in March! Why not? People are putting up Christmas decoration to spread cheer from their home during self-isolation. So here is mine.”

  • Not ‘me’, but ‘us’

    “Kids and I took a few minutes tonight to put out some lights. Our way of saying to our quiet neighborhood, ‘we are in here thinking about you out there… here is to hope and riding this out together’.”

  • Keep it light

    “That’s all I got. In this current world we are doing our best to keep it LIGHT!”

  • We can do this

    “A beacon of light. We can do this, folks!”

Essentially, the world seems to feel like a better place when it’s all lit up. So ignore your mum’s superstition that fairy-lights after Christmas is bad luck (we’ve had all the bad luck we’re owed already, I reckon) and, if you fancy it, deck the boughs with armfuls and armfuls of fairy-lights.

And look for my light in the window, too. Because it will be there.

Don’t miss out: sign up to the Stylist Daily email for a curated edit of brilliant content every day

Main image: Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

Topics

Share this article

Author

Kayleigh Dray

Kayleigh Dray is Stylist’s digital editor-at-large. Her specialist topics include comic books, films, TV and feminism. On a weekend, you can usually find her drinking copious amounts of tea and playing boardgames with her friends.

Recommended by Kayleigh Dray

Life

This viral hashtag reminds us teachers are coronavirus heroes, too

Show this to the next idiot who says teachers only do it “for the long holidays”.

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
Life

Nurse’s viral post underlines forgotten human impact of the coronavirus

“I have to go to work and do my part. Please do yours too.”

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
Life

Doctor shares daily updates after being diagnosed with Covid-19

This is what really happens to your body if you get coronavirus.

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
Life

Stop sharing these coronavirus “facts” – they’re incredibly dangerous

No, you can’t test yourself for Covid-19 by holding your breath.

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
Life

23 brilliant coronavirus tweets you should be sharing to combat fake news

Because memes really can prevent the spread of misinformation.

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
Stylist Daily