Christmas lockdown: how will restrictions impact Christmas 2020?
For a little while there, it seemed as if everything was back to normal again, didn’t it? Or, admittedly, as normal as everything can be, considering we’re a) still mid-pandemic, b) donning face masks for every trip to the shops, c) submitting to Covid-19 tests left, right and centre, and d) still unable to hug our loved ones.
Then, just like that, the government announced that social gatherings of more than six people will be illegal (with some exemptions) from Monday 14 September. That these rules will be in place for the “foreseeable future”. And that this rule will be enforced through a £100 fine if people fail to comply, doubling on each offence up to a maximum of £3,200.
“One of the pieces of feedback we had, including from the police, was that we needed the rules to be super simple so that everybody knows what they are,” said Matt Hancock.
“And now this will now be rigorously enforced by the police.”
Right. So what does this mean for my Christmas plans, then?
I know what you’re thinking. It’s probably something along the lines of: “It’s September, Kayleigh! Christmas is months away! And life is basically back to pre-Covid normality now, anyway!”
I get it. But we already know that the government isn’t at all opposed to announcing a last-minute lockdown the night before a major religious holiday: Leicester was, as you’ll no doubt recall, placed into an extended lockdown on 29 June, just hours before Eid al-Adha.
Speaking from a purely selfish POV, too, my sister is an NHS nurse, my nan is in the ‘at risk’ category, and my dad is currently working abroad – which means that even the merest whisper of a second-wave (and subsequent lockdown) casts serious doubt over the likelihood I’ll be spending 25 December with all of my family.
Plus, it’s not exactly a whisper anymore, anyway. It’s the social media buzz around a rumoured 10pm curfew. It’s the very clear, very audible voice of our health secretary telling us we’ll be fined if we meet up in large groups.
And it’s the all-too-authoritative cadence of a medical expert addressing the risk of an actual lockdown Christmas via our actual TVs.
That’s right: as John Edmunds, a member of the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, told ITV’s Robert Peston: “The epidemic continues to increase and then we have Christmas. And that is very difficult.
“[Because] what is Christmas? Well it’s meeting with your family very close. Restaurants and pubs and stuff like that.
“It’s all high risk. And it’s all indoors.”
Adding that the R rate was now above one and the UK was in a “risky period”, Edmunds added that our festive plans could look very different this year.
“We can see the epidemic is taking off again. So I don’t think we’ve hit that sweet spot where we’ve been able to control the epidemic and allow the economy to return to some sort of normality,” he said.
While I’d hate to be accused of scaremongering, it’s important to note that the number of new cases of coronavirus in the UK has started to increase in recent weeks. Indeed, it’s slowly creeping back up towards 2,000 a day, and there has been a slight increase in the number of daily Covid-19 deaths, too.
Similarly, outbreaks across Europe have seen countries removed from the UK safe travel list, prompting warnings that the much-hyped second wave has already begun on the continent.
It’s understandable, then, that it’s not just me feverishly wondering about Christmas.
Over the past few weeks, I’ve spotted people on social media slowly beginning to grapple with this idea that 2020’s festive celebrations will look very different to those we’ve had before. My friends, too, have begun asking me (as if I’m the Ghost of Christmas Future) what I think is going to happen. And others have found their minds wandering to the ‘worst case scenario’ more and more frequently, too.
“I’m worried that I might get stuck in London and not be able to travel up North,” says Stylist’s Lucy Robson. “But I don’t think they could do that, as they didn’t close the trains last time.”
My dad, too, has already said that he probably won’t be able to coming back to the UK for Christmas if the current quarantine guidelines remain in place.
“It’s not worth it for just a few days,” he says. “We’ll have to sit and have our dinner together over Zoom instead. And we can celebrate Christmas next summer, maybe.”
A former colleague, meanwhile, tells me: “My wife is an NHS nurse, and she was on the Covid frontline earlier this year. If there’s a second wave and she’s working those same wards again, we won’t be able to go see our parents for Christmas. It’s too much of a risk.”
And it’s not just about who we get to visit this Christmas that’s gotten people worried. It’s what we wind up doing, too.
One pal, who prefers not to be named, lets slip that she suspects this year’s office Christmas party will be cancelled.
“We usually hire a restaurant or a pub or something,” she says. “And it’s always pretty naff, and awkward, and too loud, and too hot. And there’s never enough food at the buffet. But still… it’s a big part of Christmas. And, now we’re being told we have to go back to work, I’m already mad at the idea of them cancelling the office party. It’s the best bloody bit of trekking into the city!”
Elsewhere on Facebook, another of my friends is lamenting the early cancellation of her local church’s Christmas carol concert.
“I get why they did it,” she says. “It’s a lot of people in one place, and we’re not really supposed to be singing… but it just won’t be the same without the carols, will it?”
And even Stylist’s Megan Murray, known to many around the office as our very own Buddy the Elf, has abandoned her usual steady stream of optimism.
“I’m the kind of person who loves Christmas,” she tells me (needlessly, of course, as I recall all too well the handmade decorations she strung up around her desk last year). “But when Winter Wonderland was cancelled, I suddenly realised that all of my plans may not actually happen.
“Just because I want a big blowout Christmas to make up for this year’s lockdown summer, it doesn’t mean I’ll get one. In fact, as flu season kicks in… could things get even worse? I think I’m going to keep my head in my hot chocolate and ignore that possibility for now.”
For anyone who, like Megan, is wondering about the potential impact this year’s flu season will have on our Christmas celebrations, it’s worth noting that the rules around coronavirus quarantining are pretty clear-cut: if you have a persistent cough, temperature or lose taste, you need to isolate for at least 10 days. At least.
And if someone you live with (or from your support bubble) displays these very flu-like symptoms, too, we’re expected to self-isolate for 14 days. Which means that, yeah, if we come down with a cold in the weeks running up to the most wonderful time of the year, we can kiss our dreams of a big family gathering goodbye.
All this being said, there’s still some hope of a normal(ish) Christmas.
“I really hope we can turn this round before Christmas,” Hancock told BBC Radio 4. “I think that, in a pandemic, Christmas is a long way off.
“Three months is a long time in a pandemic and I very much hope this strong rule, together with the local action we’ve taken in places like Bolton… I very hope much therefore this can work to do that by Christmas.”
The health secretary also suggested that, if a vaccine is found or if mass testing can be rolled out, then this 25 December may look very similar to all those years gone by.
However, as it remains more than likely that a vaccine won’t come into action until early 2021, we can’t help wondering what the government is going to say when it comes to our Christmas shopping plans. To our annual habit of flooding public transport so that we can see London’s festive light displays up close. To our burning need to visit a yuletide market. To our penchant for pantomimes.
As already mentioned, Winter Wonderland is off the cards. But what about local events? What about the ice rinks that pop up all over the country? What about the wintry-themed cinemas, club nights, and pop-ups? What about the pubs? That’s where we toast the season with glasses of mulled wine, where we attend overpriced Christmas lunches with colleagues, and where we sit and chat for hours on end with friends over beer after beer after beer.
“I don’t care about any of that,” says one pal, when I broach the subject of a lockdown Christmas with her. “It’s one Christmas. If we have to give it up so everyone is safe, fine.
“As long as I can chat to everyone on the phone, eat something that I’ve roasted in the oven, and collapse in front of EastEnders with a tub of Quality Street, I’ll count it as a win.”
She’s right. For better or for worse, this will be a very different Christmas. It will either be a time of lockdown and reflection, or a time to come together for a big old celebration, where we do our utmost best to forget all the awfulness of 2020.
Sure, we may not be able to hug. We may not be able to sing (boo, hiss). And, yeah, we might need a Dettol wipe or two handy to wipe down presents before handing them over.
But, by god, at least we’ll be safe. And, to paraphrase the Grinch himself, Christmas doesn’t and shouldn’t rely on pubs, and office parties, and multiple visits to Oxford Street.
Christmas means more than all of that. It’s about togetherness. And so, no matter how we achieve this – be it in person, or over Zoom, or something entirely different – I have a strong suspicion that we’re all going to appreciate those family vibes a lot more than we have Christmases gone by, too.
Images: Gettty/Tim Mossholder/Unsplash