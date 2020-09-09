I know what you’re thinking. It’s probably something along the lines of: “It’s September, Kayleigh! Christmas is months away! And life is basically back to pre-Covid normality now, anyway!”

I get it. But we already know that the government isn’t at all opposed to announcing a last-minute lockdown the night before a major religious holiday: Leicester was, as you’ll no doubt recall, placed into an extended lockdown on 29 June, just hours before Eid al-Adha.

Speaking from a purely selfish POV, too, my sister is an NHS nurse, my nan is in the ‘at risk’ category, and my dad is currently working abroad – which means that even the merest whisper of a second-wave (and subsequent lockdown) casts serious doubt over the likelihood I’ll be spending 25 December with all of my family.

Plus, it’s not exactly a whisper anymore, anyway. It’s the social media buzz around a rumoured 10pm curfew. It’s the very clear, very audible voice of our health secretary telling us we’ll be fined if we meet up in large groups.

And it’s the all-too-authoritative cadence of a medical expert addressing the risk of an actual lockdown Christmas via our actual TVs.