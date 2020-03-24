clapforourcarers: how you can thank NHS workers on Thursday

This week, 4,500 retired doctors and nurses signed up to rejoin the NHS in just 48 hours. We’ve all seen the video updates from frontline NHS staff showing the realities of coronavirus. And a shortage of hospital ventilators means that doctors face some truly horrible decisions ahead.

For most of us, this all sounds like an unimaginable way of working. But it’s exactly what NHS workers need to deal with everyday for the foreseeable future. That’s why they need our love and support more than ever.

So, on Thursday 26 March, the UK is going to make sure every NHS worker knows just how valued they are – and you don’t need to leave your home to join in.