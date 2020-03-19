On 18 March, the coronavirus death toll in the UK rose to 104, after the NHS confirmed a further 32 people had lost their lives after testing positive for Covid-19.

In response, Boris Johnson has ruled that UK schools are to shut from Friday until further notice in response to the pandemic. This includes nurseries and private schools, and the PM has stated that exams will not take place in May and June.

“The objective is to slow the spread of the virus and we judge it is the right moment to do that,” the prime minister said at his daily coronavirus press briefing.