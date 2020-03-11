No matter how hard we try, it’s proven impossible to avoid all of those coronavirus headlines. Just today (11 March), the BBC announced that a total of 380 had been confirmed in the UK – a rise of 63 from the previous day.

Meanwhile, airlines have cut thousands of flights including to and from Italy after the country was put on lockdown. GPs are warning routine appointments at NHS surgeries may have to stop to deal with the rising number of Covid-19 cases. And as many as one in 10 UK consumers are stockpiling goods, which is why everyone’s finding it hard to find loo roll at their local supermarket.