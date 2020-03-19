Coronavirus: 40 London Underground stations to close in bid to prevent spread of Covid-19
Kayleigh Dray
Transport for London (TfL) announced a partial shutdown of the Tube, which will come into effect this morning. Here’s what you need to know.
London has undeniably been hit the worst by the coronavirus outbreak. Indeed, some 953 of the UK’s 2,626 confirmed cases have been placed in the city – as well as at least 35 of its 104 deaths.
In a bid to slow the spread of Covid-19, Transport for London (TfL) has announced the partial shutdown of the Tube.
Here’s everything you need to know.
What has TfL said about closing the London Underground?
“Up to 40 London Underground stations that do not interchange with other lines will be closed until further notice,” TfL said in an official statement.
Will the Night Tube be affected?
There will be no Night Tube service until further notice.
Will bus services continue?
Bus services will be reduced for the foreseeable future.
Which London Underground stations will be closed due to coronavirus?
The London Underground stations facing closure are as follows:
- Bakerloo Line: Charing Cross, Kilburn Park, Lambeth North, Regents Park, Warwick Avenue
- Central Line: Chancery Lane, Holland Park, Lancaster Gate, Redbridge, Queensway
- Circle Line: Barbican, Bayswater, Great Portland Street
- District Line: Bow Road, Gloucester Road, Mansion House, Temple, Stepney Green, St James’s Park
- Jubilee Line: Bermondsey, Southwark, St John’s Wood, Swiss Cottage
- Northern Line: Borough, Chalk Farm, Clapham South, Goodge Street, Hampstead, Mornington Crescent, South Wimbledon, Tooting Bec, Tuffnell Park,
- Piccadilly Line: Arsenal, Bounds Green, Caledonian Road, Covent Garden, Hyde Park Corner, Manor House
- Victoria Line: Blackhorse Road, Pimlico
“Anyone who needs to make essential journeys should check www.tfl.gov.uk for live travel updates before they travel,” said TfL.
When will these stations be closed from?
They “could be closed” from the morning of Thursday 19 March, according to TfL’s statement.
Will congestion charges be suspended?
There are currently no plans to suspend the congestion charge, although TfL has noted that some NHS staff and patients clinically assessed as too sick to travel by public transport are eligible for reimbursements.
What has Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said?
“Londoners should be avoiding social interaction unless absolutely necessary, and that means they should be avoiding using the transport network unless absolutely necessary,” said Sadiq Khan.
“London will get through these extraordinarily challenging times, and ensuring the capital’s critical workers can move around the city will be crucial. We owe it to them to do whatever we can to help them do their jobs effectively.”
You can find more information on www.tfl.gov.uk.
