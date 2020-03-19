London has undeniably been hit the worst by the coronavirus outbreak. Indeed, some 953 of the UK’s 2,626 confirmed cases have been placed in the city – as well as at least 35 of its 104 deaths.

In a bid to slow the spread of Covid-19, Transport for London (TfL) has announced the partial shutdown of the Tube.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What has TfL said about closing the London Underground?

“Up to 40 London Underground stations that do not interchange with other lines will be closed until further notice,” TfL said in an official statement.

Will the Night Tube be affected?