The report, based on an analysis of over 500 people admitted to hospital in the past month, confirmed previous findings that the elderly are most at risk of the Covid-19 disease, with 80% of fatalities among the over-65s.

However, it also emphasised the relative severity of the virus for those who believed themselves to be safe, revealing 20% of Americans who reacted strongly enough to require hospital treatment were aged between 20 and 44.

Similarly, 12% of those coronavirus victims in intensive care were also of the millennial generation.

“I think everyone should be paying attention to this,” said Stephen S. Morse, a professor of epidemiology at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health, as reported by The New York Times.

“It’s not just going to be the elderly. There will be people aged 20 and up. They do have to be careful, even if they think that they’re young and healthy.”