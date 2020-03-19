Like so many other confirmed coronavirus patients, Haliti went to bed to sleep it off, but awoke feeling far worse.

“I felt a lot of pressure in my head to the point I would have to cough softly to avoid the discomfort,” she says. “That night, I experienced the chills and had a fever.

“One main symptom that stood out to me [was that] my eyes physically hurt. They were tender and sore. Moving them was uncomfortable. Doing some research I discovered this was just a migraine, but it didn’t go away at ALL.”

Haliti slept all day but, when she once again awoke with a fever and low-energy level, she decided to go to the doctors.

“The doctor told me I probably just had an infection and prescribed me antibiotics and 800mg of ibuprofen,” she recalls. “I made sure to stay extremely hydrated and stocked up on vitamins and probiotics. That night, I still ran a fever.”