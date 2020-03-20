I was celebrating my birthday and hitting my second trimester of pregnancy when the real impact of coronavirus hit the UK.

My boyfriend and I had originally booked a trip to Venice, but cancelled it when the virus reached Italy, booking a night in Oxford instead. Then, just hours into our romantic country retreat, Boris Johnson began to warn elderly and pregnant people to stay at home.

Dinner at the hotel was a hushed tense affair, the atmosphere among the few guests muted as the impact of what was happening hit everyone. What was supposed to be a celebration had turned into a worry, and we decided to return home and quarantine in a bid to avoid spreading potential germs to the elderly – and with the pregnancy very much at the forefront of our minds.