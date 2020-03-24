“I want to eat at a sit-down restaurant again,” said one.

Another said: “I’m having a big BBQ in my backyard. All my friends are coming. I’m gonna fill a canoe with beer, we will have bag toss and shots. Really just start the summer off right.”

And one more, based in Canada, shared: “I’ll go back to work. Been in the culinary industry for eight years now and, at the moment, I’m applying to local hospitals so I can put myself to work while still doing something good. Ontario hasn’t been hit hard yet, we’re doing well on social distancing but restaurants are getting hit hard.

“If I have to make cream of mushroom soup three times a week, done and done. If I have to make simple sandwiches for lunches every day, consider it done.

“I’m a young guy in good health and I know bulk food process inside and out (catering, corporate jobs in the past) and if I can put it to good use, I will. I’ll take the risk, and practice all the safety measures I know, and whatever else needs to be done.

“I look forward to the day we can all get back to normal and I can do what I love most. In the meantime, I’ll feed the people that are going to save our lives, and the people who need it most.”