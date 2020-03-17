That is according to science writer Priya Joi. In the wake of the coronavirus situation reaching an even more critical point, she has posted a series of videos to Instagram delivering an important message to anyone who isn’t self-isolating.

Speaking to stylist.co.uk she explains why she felt prompted to share these messages today: “It felt like today I reached peak exasperation with everything I’d been hearing from people. That’s not their fault because they haven’t been hearing really clear messages about what to do.

“I’m writing around the clock about the coronavirus as I’m a science journalist and I specialise in infectious disease. So I’ve been reading everything in science journals and the best advice from organisations like the world health organisation where I used to work.”

In each video Joi has addressed the different stances that those of us who are feeling more relaxed about the pandemic might be taking. For example, if you’ve been failing to self-isolate because you’d rather get the virus sooner than later, Joi has explained why this is the wrong way of thinking.

Below we’ve broken down the three main questions that Joi sets out to answer on why we should be taking coronavirus seriously.