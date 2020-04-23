I’m painting with broad brush strokes here, I know. And the convenience (for lack of a better word) of having a term that can easily describe the groups of people affected in those saddening headlines and isolating research figures is somewhat understandable.

But having never described myself as ‘BAME’, having wrestled in spaces that didn’t want me to exude pride in my dark-skin, African descent and cultural richness, being assigned an identity that hangs very loose on my shoulders is like being stripped of everything that makes me me. All at the convenience of a society that isn’t inherently inclusive of my community anyway, no less. I can only imagine similarly conflicting thoughts have crossed the minds of other ethnic minorities also lumped alongside mine.

Right now, I’m terrified that this won’t be taken seriously enough. I’m scared that these coronavirus-related deaths will just become another set of devastating statistics about ethnic minorities that’ll hit the news every now and again without enough tangible proof or reassurance that anything is proactively being done about it.

We’re yet to hear how, when or in what capacity these tragic losses to life are going to be reviewed but we have to trust that they will be. Ethnic minorities are at greater risk because coronavirus is not a social leveller. Our societal set up ensured that black, Asian and minority ethnicities would be the worst hit and, though my heart aches at the inevitability of our racially prejudice landscape it, doesn’t take the sting out of a scenario that shouldn’t be this way. I just know it’s going to take something bigger than whatever has come before to slow, stop or even heal from the damage.