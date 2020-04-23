Coronavirus: “I’m devastated by the number of ethnic minority deaths, but I’m not surprised at all”
Coronavirus is disproportionately affecting black, Asian and minority ethnic communities. Stylist deputy digital editor Jazmin Kopotsha is struggling to process the devastating but, sadly, not surprising effect the pandemic is having on her community.
You know how some words make your nose wrinkle? It’s a very swift discomfort. It’s almost like a sharp sting when you hear them; they’ll make your top lip curl and the corners of your mouth flinch downwards instinctively.
Admittedly, I experience this with many things. But this week I’ve been particularly stung by ‘BAME’, the acronym that serves to describe ‘black, Asian and minority ethnic’ groups in the UK.
It’s been across headlines a lot recently. This tends to happen more often in depressing news than it does in uplifting reports - only 4% of children’s book heroes are BAME, BAME millennials are at greater risk of unstable employment, BAME offenders are more likely than others to be jailed for drug offences, and so on.
These figures are an unpleasant, aggressive reminder of what life is like for ethnic minorities in the UK; poor representation, inequalities at work, higher risk of jail time. The numbers will slowly chip away at my psyche behind the scenes while I continue to navigate familiar day to day racial inequalities in situ. Instead of the ‘shudder and shake it off’ routine that I’ve spent years perfecting (read: relying on) in the face of a term that, ironically, doesn’t feel representative of me as black British woman, I’ve not been able to brush off the news that coronavirus is having a disproportionate impact on minority ethnic groups.
“Quelle surprise!” I jested, before allowing the gravity of what’s happening to settle on my chest. “Of course, it is!” Insert an eye roll here for extra effect. “What’s one more set of figures to reinforce the feeling that I’m more of a statistic than a welcomed, contributing member of society?”
It’s a lot. Wipe the enthusiastic sarcasm, teasing instinct and buried disgust from my face and, actually, it’s all a bit too much.
A disproportionate number of people from ethnic minority groups are dying because of Covid-19, and the shock from the numbers isn’t quite enough to suppress the niggling feeling that this would always be the case. Society isn’t equal, so why would the spread of a virus be?
Research from the Intensive Care National Audit and Research Centre found that 34% of critically ill coronavirus patients are from black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds.
The stats are even more alarming when you consider that, according to data from the latest census, just 14% of the population in England and Wales are from BAME backgrounds. It doesn’t add up.
Last week, analysis by the Guardian found that, of 53 NHS staff known to have died, 68% were from BAME communities. Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has now called for the government to collect and publish data on coronavirus cases and ethnicity. A review into the disparity in ethnic minority deaths lead by the NHS and Public Health England has since been announced.
As painfully necessary as these measures are though, throwing a metaphorical plaster on a gash in someone’s arm isn’t going to fix it. It’s not even going to stop the bleeding, not really. The promise of investigation will momentarily distract my fear and hopefully alert more concentrated attention to an overwhelming problem that requires systematic effort. But the damage is already deeper than we’re able to fix in the obscure timeline of a global pandemic.
The scales have long been out of balance and the fact that they remain so right now is not remotely surprising. The extent that communities who have long been dismissed, discounted and disregarded are being affected by one of the most terrifying global crisis in generations, however, is agonising.
Let’s layer this with a little context. In case you missed it, I struggle with the term ‘BAME’. It serves as a backhanded reminder that I, along with so many others, am still considered ‘other’. I’m enough of an ‘other’ to be popped in the blanket ‘not white’ group, but not enough of an ‘other’ in the government’s eyes to exist in this social, political and economic sense, within the black community’s own entity.
I’m painting with broad brush strokes here, I know. And the convenience (for lack of a better word) of having a term that can easily describe the groups of people affected in those saddening headlines and isolating research figures is somewhat understandable.
But having never described myself as ‘BAME’, having wrestled in spaces that didn’t want me to exude pride in my dark-skin, African descent and cultural richness, being assigned an identity that hangs very loose on my shoulders is like being stripped of everything that makes me me. All at the convenience of a society that isn’t inherently inclusive of my community anyway, no less. I can only imagine similarly conflicting thoughts have crossed the minds of other ethnic minorities also lumped alongside mine.
Right now, I’m terrified that this won’t be taken seriously enough. I’m scared that these coronavirus-related deaths will just become another set of devastating statistics about ethnic minorities that’ll hit the news every now and again without enough tangible proof or reassurance that anything is proactively being done about it.
We’re yet to hear how, when or in what capacity these tragic losses to life are going to be reviewed but we have to trust that they will be. Ethnic minorities are at greater risk because coronavirus is not a social leveller. Our societal set up ensured that black, Asian and minority ethnicities would be the worst hit and, though my heart aches at the inevitability of our racially prejudice landscape it, doesn’t take the sting out of a scenario that shouldn’t be this way. I just know it’s going to take something bigger than whatever has come before to slow, stop or even heal from the damage.