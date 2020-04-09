“The coronavirus death toll is devastating – so why am I struggling to feel anything?”

I’m not the only one who’s been feeling this way. On our team at Stylist, many of us have found ourselves consumed by a feeling of emptiness whenever we try to comprehend these figures. We’re not asking to burst out in tears every time we hear the latest news report or update to the death toll – we just want to feel something that tells us we’ve connected with what’s happening right now. So why aren’t we experiencing that?

“It’s not uncommon for people to start to feel numb and find it hard to connect with widescale tragedies. This can make us feel a sense of shame, guilt and that we are somehow emotionally cold or abnormal, but this is far from the truth,” explains Dr Meg Arroll, Dr Meg Arroll, psychologist and author at Ten Harley Street.

According to Dr Arroll, even though we may berate ourselves for not feeling the ‘right’ way in response to a tragedy like the current pandemic, the numbness we’re feeling is actually a subconscious protective mechanism which stops us becoming emotionally burnt out.