As the coronavirus outbreak continues to grow and the number of people needing medical treatment rises, doctors across the country are gearing up to fight the virus with everything they’ve got.

In this challenging time, medical staff have become our personal heroes. You only need to watch the viral videos of last Thursdays #clapforourcarers to see the amount of admiration people are feeling towards NHS workers right now. With every shift they complete, they’re saving lives – all while putting their own health at risk.

Rightly so, social media is now awash with messages of support and appreciation for the bravery these people are demonstrating with every day that passes.